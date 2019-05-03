Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 3.
British PM Theresa May under fire after Huawei leak sacking
Lawmakers have called for all the evidence against Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to be made public.
Sole remaining Kim Jong Nam assassination suspect to be freed
While there is relief for the women - who said they believed they were taking part in a TV show prank - those behind the plot are unlikely to ever face justice.
Mahathir outnumbered in deja vu battle with royalty
Unlike the leader's first period in power, support for the feud from political allies and the public is now muted.
$1.25m 4-D win: Wife has equal share in husband's prize money, rules apex court
In reversing a High Court decision, the Court of Appeal made clear that it is not laying down a "blanket rule" that lottery prize money must be shared equally when there is a divorce.
500,000 senior citizens to get Merdeka Generation Package eligibility letters this week
Since April, the Silver Generation Office has begun outreach efforts to engage Merdeka Generation seniors on the details of the package, as well as connect them to volunteering and learning opportunities.
Chinese parents paid US$1.2 million to get daughter into Yale
The girl was described as a top-notch soccer player in a fake application, which was submitted to Yale by a soccer coach, who was bribed.
Thai King's elaborate coronation by the numbers
Coronation ceremonies will officially begin at 10.09am on Saturday with purification rites. Nine is an especially auspicious number in Thai culture.
Say konnichiwa to labels from Japan
In the past six months, at least two womenswear labels from Japan - Fray I.D. and Snidel - and five Japanese fashion lines have landed in Singapore.
Man nabbed over suspected theft from Bedok clinics, 18 gallons of cough syrup seized
This amount of cough syrup can fill about 206 standard 300ml soft drink cans.
Hangout with ST: Abuse in the workplace and the dawn of a new era in Japan
Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman will also talk about recycling efforts in Singapore.