Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 17.

China vows action as US moves to blacklist Huawei



Huawei and 70 affiliates were put on an "Entity List", which bans the Chinese tech giant from buying parts from US firms without US government approval. PHOTO: REUTERS



China has slammed the United States for putting technology giant Huawei on an export blacklist and said it will take "all necessary measures" to protect the legal rights of Chinese firms.

Thundery showers and warm conditions to continue for rest of May



Short thundery showers are expected mostly between the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days during the next two weeks. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Short thundery showers are expected mostly between the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days during the next two weeks, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Straits Times correspondent receives Sports Journalist of the Year award after administrative error fixed



SportSG clarified that The Straits Times correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz was the correct winner. PHOTO: ST FILE



SportSG clarified that ST correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz was the correct winner. Representatives from the judging panel had raised an alert of a possible mistake on Wednesday.

Explainer: Why is there a race for 5G supremacy?



Huawei has been the leading supplier of 5G network equipment, but the US move to ban Huawei from acquiring components from US firms without government approval could wreak havoc on supply chains. PHOTO: REUTERS



Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions regarding the tension between the US and China over 5G.

Donation rate falls but donors in Singapore are giving more: Survey



Overall donation rates dipped from 91 per cent in 2008 to 79 per cent in 2018. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The overall donation rate fell from 91 per cent in 2008 to 79 per cent last year, said the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.

Manhunt founder Alex Liu's will sparks lawsuits





Manhunt International founder Alex Liu, who died in January last year aged 57, organised the first Manhunt competition at a local disco in 1988 and saw it grow into a global event. His estate, with a list of accounts totalling just over $1.06 million, does not include his flat and other bank accounts in Singapore and Malaysia not listed in the asset schedule. PHOTO: ALEX LIU/FACEBOOK



Two beneficiaries of the 2016 will are seeking a court order for the executors to account for and speed up distribution of the proceeds from a $1.06 million estate.

SIA reports 47.5% drop in profits despite record revenues, passenger loads



The SIA group reported that it had a solid operating profit of $1.07 billion for the 12 months to March 31, amid a challenging market environment. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The dip was due mainly to higher fuel prices as well as costs incurred in preparation for SilkAir's merger with the parent airline.

PUB rejects Utico's request to delay Hyflux Tuaspring takeover



Utico said a delay in takeover of the Tuaspring plant (above) "will allow for Utico and Hyflux to enter into a transaction which would provide for remedial and rectification action ... to PUB's satisfaction". PHOTO: HYFLUX



United Arab Emirates utility Utico was hoping to enter a deal with Hyflux to fix the operational and financial defaults at Tuaspring Integrated Water and Power plant.

Foreign worker charged with raping university student near Kranji War Memorial



The victim was dragged a nearby forested area between the Singapore Turf Club and Kranji War Memorial, where she was raped. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



It is not clear whether the student was jogging or walking home when the worker approached her at around 1.30am on May 4, or whether the attack was premeditated.

I.M. Pei, world-renowned architect, dies at age 102



Chinese-born American architect I. M. Pei died at age 102. Among other accomplishments, he was known for designing the glass pyramid that serves as an entry for the Louvre in Paris. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Chinese-born American architect was probably best known for designing the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington and the glass pyramid that serves as an entry for the Louvre in Paris.

