Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 17.
China vows action as US moves to blacklist Huawei
China has slammed the United States for putting technology giant Huawei on an export blacklist and said it will take "all necessary measures" to protect the legal rights of Chinese firms.
Thundery showers and warm conditions to continue for rest of May
Short thundery showers are expected mostly between the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days during the next two weeks, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.
Straits Times correspondent receives Sports Journalist of the Year award after administrative error fixed
SportSG clarified that ST correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz was the correct winner. Representatives from the judging panel had raised an alert of a possible mistake on Wednesday.
Explainer: Why is there a race for 5G supremacy?
Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions regarding the tension between the US and China over 5G.
Donation rate falls but donors in Singapore are giving more: Survey
The overall donation rate fell from 91 per cent in 2008 to 79 per cent last year, said the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.
Manhunt founder Alex Liu's will sparks lawsuits
Two beneficiaries of the 2016 will are seeking a court order for the executors to account for and speed up distribution of the proceeds from a $1.06 million estate.
SIA reports 47.5% drop in profits despite record revenues, passenger loads
The dip was due mainly to higher fuel prices as well as costs incurred in preparation for SilkAir's merger with the parent airline.
PUB rejects Utico's request to delay Hyflux Tuaspring takeover
United Arab Emirates utility Utico was hoping to enter a deal with Hyflux to fix the operational and financial defaults at Tuaspring Integrated Water and Power plant.
Foreign worker charged with raping university student near Kranji War Memorial
It is not clear whether the student was jogging or walking home when the worker approached her at around 1.30am on May 4, or whether the attack was premeditated.
I.M. Pei, world-renowned architect, dies at age 102
The Chinese-born American architect was probably best known for designing the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington and the glass pyramid that serves as an entry for the Louvre in Paris.