Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, May 11.
Singapore confirmed as host of historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un on June 12
Three locations that could possibly host the meeting between the US President and North Korean leader are Shangri-La Hotel, Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa.
Mahathir sworn in as Malaysia's 7th Prime Minister
Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 92, was sworn in on Thursday night, hours after former premier Najib Razak said that he accepted the will of the people that handed Barisan Nasional a shock defeat.
Malaysia election: How power changed hands in 24 hours from Najib to Mahathir
It involved the interpretation of a tricky constitutional clause, the offer of premiership being made to Parti Keadilan Rakyat chief Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the intervention of three top government officials.
Traffic Police to trial new 3D laser cameras at Thomson-Newton junction black spot
As well as illegal U-turns, the cameras will also target vehicles turning in non-turning lanes and vehicles stopping in yellow boxes and causing obstruction.
Smaller train cars for Jurong Region Line to navigate tight curves in built-up areas
This is because the 24km, 24-station JRL is built above-ground and its alignment has been designed to navigate the existing developments in built-up areas.
Tong Garden family feud: Two brothers accused of 'diverting' business from family company
A son of the founder of the nuts and snacks company is suing two of his brothers for diverting the business's operations and assets to entities controlled by one of them.
Worker killed after fall at public housing worksite in Sembawang
The Ministry of Manpower said the foreign worker - who was not wearing a safety harness - was installing a pre-cast column on the 13th floor of the building when he fell over the edge.
More hotels in Singapore sprucing up for Instagram
Boutique hotels are leading the way, and have arranged their furniture, painted their walls and even kitted out their facilities so that they look good on a phone screen.
Doctor accused of rape: Patient's genital infection meant thought 'didn't even cross my mind'
"How would that arouse me? I'm a professional, (the thought) doesn't even cross my mind. The whole episode is very unfair to me, said Dr Wee Teong Boo.
104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland
The ecologist - who had been barred from seeking help to end his life in his home country - "died peacefully" in Basel, tweeted Exit International founder Philip Nitschke.