Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, May 11.

Singapore confirmed as host of historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un on June 12



Singapore was among a list of venues floated for the summit, which would be the first between leaders of the US and the North. PHOTO: REUTERS



Three locations that could possibly host the meeting between the US President and North Korean leader are Shangri-La Hotel, Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir sworn in as Malaysia's 7th Prime Minister



Tun Mahathir Mohamad being sworn in as Malaysia's seventh Prime Minister at the Palace on May 10, 2018. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 92, was sworn in on Thursday night, hours after former premier Najib Razak said that he accepted the will of the people that handed Barisan Nasional a shock defeat.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia election: How power changed hands in 24 hours from Najib to Mahathir



Malaysia's handover for power from the Barisan Nasional alliance that has ruled it since independence to the Pakatan Harapan coalition saw many twists along the way. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



It involved the interpretation of a tricky constitutional clause, the offer of premiership being made to Parti Keadilan Rakyat chief Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the intervention of three top government officials.

READ MORE HERE

Traffic Police to trial new 3D laser cameras at Thomson-Newton junction black spot



The junction of Thomson Road and Newton Road has been chosen for its "high traffic volume and frequent reports of traffic violations." ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



As well as illegal U-turns, the cameras will also target vehicles turning in non-turning lanes and vehicles stopping in yellow boxes and causing obstruction.

READ MORE HERE

Smaller train cars for Jurong Region Line to navigate tight curves in built-up areas



The Jurong Region Line will serve residents of Jurong, among other neighbourhoods. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is because the 24km, 24-station JRL is built above-ground and its alignment has been designed to navigate the existing developments in built-up areas.

READ MORE HERE

Tong Garden family feud: Two brothers accused of 'diverting' business from family company



An assortment of Tong Garden products. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TONG GARDEN SINGAPORE



A son of the founder of the nuts and snacks company is suing two of his brothers for diverting the business's operations and assets to entities controlled by one of them.

READ MORE HERE

Worker killed after fall at public housing worksite in Sembawang



The fatal accident happened at the Eastcreek @ Canberra project construction site on May 5, 2018. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The Ministry of Manpower said the foreign worker - who was not wearing a safety harness - was installing a pre-cast column on the 13th floor of the building when he fell over the edge.

READ MORE HERE

More hotels in Singapore sprucing up for Instagram



Financial products trader Albino Chua, 33, known on Instagram as "Bino Chua", in a hotel room at The St Regis Singapore in August 2015. He does not specifically look for an "Instagrammable" hotel, but places great emphasis on aesthetics. PHOTO: BINO CHUA



Boutique hotels are leading the way, and have arranged their furniture, painted their walls and even kitted out their facilities so that they look good on a phone screen.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor accused of rape: Patient's genital infection meant thought 'didn't even cross my mind'



Dr Wee Teong Boo explained that he had diagnosed the woman with a lower tract genital infection and suspected both urinary tract infection and pelvic inflammation during her visit. ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN



"How would that arouse me? I'm a professional, (the thought) doesn't even cross my mind. The whole episode is very unfair to me, said Dr Wee Teong Boo.

READ MORE HERE

104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland



Ecologist David Goodall did not have a terminal illness but said his quality of life had deteriorated significantly and that he wanted to die. He "died peacefully" in Basel. PHOTO: AFP



The ecologist - who had been barred from seeking help to end his life in his home country - "died peacefully" in Basel, tweeted Exit International founder Philip Nitschke.

READ MORE HERE