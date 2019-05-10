Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 10.

MOH confirms first case of monkeypox in Singapore

The patient is a 38-year-old Nigerian national who arrived last month for a workshop.

China Vice-Premier Liu He says hopes to engage in rational, candid talks with US as trade talks resume

With US punitive tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) in Chinese goods set to jump to 25 per cent on Friday, President Donald Trump said earlier that an agreement remains "possible".

Wall Street dips as investors await outcome of US-China trade talks

US stocks had fallen more than 1 per cent earlier in the session but recovered much of those losses after Mr Donald Trump said he had received a "beautiful letter" from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Younger HDB buyers likely to be more prudent: Observers

The changes are likely to nudge younger buyers to go for Build-to-Order flats or newer resale flats.

With fake news law passed, all eyes now on how it is used

The onus is now on the authorities to show the new law will be applied judiciously - against falsehoods that can damage social cohesion, and not applied to legitimate criticisms and opinions.

New incentives for rail commuters in congested areas who choose other modes of transport: LTA

The new initiative aims to distribute peak-hour travel more evenly along Singapore's transport network.

Mahathir unveils 'shared prosperity' initiative for all races

The initiative, tagged "Shared Prosperity", replaces the now-unachievable Vision 2020 target, which was for Malaysia to become a developed nation by next year.

Two senior Singapore Taekwondo Federation officials found to have breached international body's Code of Ethics

They are STF secretary-general Wong Liang Ming and its general manager Lim Teong Chin, who are married to each other.

Hangout with ST: Fake news law and English Premier League

Hosts Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman will also discuss the problem with settling for status quo at work.

Fake e-mails lured actresses Chen Xiuhuan and Aileen Tan into a hacker's trap

Both received e-mails which asked them to verify their accounts or risk having them deleted along with photos and the followers they have amassed if they fail to comply.

