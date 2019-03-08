Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 8.

Parliament: Big push to grow Singapore's food and water resources to ensure survival in the face of climate change





Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli announced an ambitious target of producing 30 per cent of the country's food needs by 2030 - or 30 by 30. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Announcing an ambitious target of producing 30 per cent of the country's food needs by 2030 - or 30 by 30 - Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said that this would call for new paradigms in the sector, with a focus on state-of-the-art indoor farms.

Bank clients complain of long queues after being told to show up personally





The Bank of China said it would freeze accounts and disallow transactions if recipients did not update their particulars by March 16, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



The bank said it would freeze accounts and disallow transactions if recipients did not update their particulars by March 16. It has since extended the deadline by a month to April 16.

US open to North Korea talks despite missile programme activity





A commercial satellite image showing the Sohae (Tongchang-ri) Satellite Launching Station in North Korea. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



White House national security adviser John Bolton said it was too soon to make a determination on the reports of the North Korean activities.

Parliament: Malaysia has asked to further extend deadline to appoint partner for JB-Woodlands RTS Link





An artist's impression of Woodlands North station, which would be connected to Johor Baru by the Rapid Transit System Link. PHOTO: LTA



Acting Transport Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that due to the delays, the RTS Link service is no longer on track to commence by Dec 31, 2024.

Making owning a home an achievable dream for more



PHOTO: ST FILE



For rental families, the message in the new measures announced is that the authorities have shifted their focus, from just housing the disadvantaged to working with them to make a home.

CCTVs to detect active mobility offences; over 40k e-scooters registered





The Land Transport Authority will start a trial using closed-circuit televisions at various hotspots later this year. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The Land Transport Authority will start a trial using CCTVs at various hot spots later this year.

Malaysia's Anwar declares over RM10 million in assets, as part of public declarations





The main asset declared by PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim was his family home in Bukit Segambut, at the edge of Kuala Lumpur, worth an estimated RM9.5 million. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The main asset declared by Mr Anwar was his family home in Bukit Segambut, at the edge of Kuala Lumpur, which is worth an estimated RM9.5 million.

30 hospitalised in Johor after being exposed to toxic waste dumped into river





Several students receiving emergency treatment after fainting from inhaling what is believed to be hazardous gases in the area. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The chemical had apparently been dumped where a bridge is being constructed.

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat receives 5 stitches on forehead after accident on set



Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat was filming a scene for the movie Sunny Days when he accidentally suffered injuries to the left side of his forehead. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TVB



Although injured, the star continued to finish the scene, before excusing himself from the set to nurse his wound. It was only then that production crew realised he was bleeding profusely from a cut.

Apple's Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to 'Tim Apple' after Trump gaffe





Cook (left) laughs with Trump as the media leaves the room following a White House meeting. PHOTO: REUTERS



After Mr Trump referred to Mr Cook as "Tim Apple", the gaffe spread quickly on social media. If he was Tim Apple, then what about Jeff Amazon and Mark Facebook? And so on.

