Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 29.

Singapore National Eye Centre cuts fees for 20 treatments



A Singapore National Eye Centre spokesman said the "new models of care" include getting nurses and optometrists to take on some of the patient care. PHOTO: ST FILE



The cut in fees will affect about 14,500 procedures done at the eye centre each year. The move could cut each bill by up to several hundred dollars.

READ MORE HERE

Mueller report exceeds 300 pages, raising questions about four-page summary



Barr's signature is seen at the end of his four-page letter to US congressional leaders. PHOTO: REUTERS



It raises questions about what Attorney-General William P. Barr might have left out of the four dense pages he sent to the US Congress.

READ MORE HERE

New geographical indication registry could protect names like champagne and parmesan



Common examples of geographical indication products include champagne from France and Basmati rice from India. PHOTO: AFP



The move will bar the import and sale of products that use these names but are made elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

Most S'poreans frown on religious influence on politics, but a sizeable number open to extremists sharing their views: IPS report



A set of books by Singapore religious groups titled 360. Most Singaporeans feel that having different religious views is no barrier to getting along when living in close proximity, a new report by the Institute of Policy Studies found. PHOTO: ST FILE



They also feel that having different religious views is no barrier to getting along when living in close proximity.

READ MORE HERE

HSA recalls three brands of high blood pressure drug losartan over cancer risk



The drugs affected are the 50mg and 100mg tablets from these brands: Hyperten, Losagen and Losartas. PHOTOS: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY



However, patients currently taking these three brands of losartan are advised not to stop taking the medicine as the immediate health risk is low.

READ MORE HERE

Error in turning manoeuvre by Greek ship caused collision with Malaysian vessel: MPA



Malaysian vessel Polaris and Greek bulk carrier Pireas collided on Feb 9, 2019, as the Pireas was on its way from Singapore to its next port of call at Tanjung Pelepas in Johor. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said it has completed its probe into the Feb 9 incident and has issued a stern warning to the master of the Pireas carrier.

READ MORE HERE

Aussie casino sues Singaporean high roller for $42m



The amount being sought by The Star Entertainment Group, which runs The Star Gold Coast casino, is believed to be the largest casino debt filed in the High Court in Singapore. PHOTO: THE STAR GOLD COAST/FACEBOOK



The gambler, businessman Wong Yew Choy, argues that the Queensland casino made mistakes on the baccarat games he played in, and he should not have to pay up.

READ MORE HERE

Burning smell across Singapore should occur less frequently in coming weeks: NEA



An increase in showers is expected around early April, and this will help to reduce the occurrence of the burning smell in the next one or two weeks, said the National Environment Agency. PHOTO: ST FILE



Inter-monsoon conditions are forecast to set in around early April and an increase in showers is expected over the surrounding region. This will help to reduce the occurrence of the burning smell.

READ MORE HERE

Hangout with ST: Malaysia's 'Reform Princess' serving her final term as MP and things to know about colorectal cancer



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY RIANTO



Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman also talked about the Urban Redevelopment Authority's plans to revitalise Orchard Road and the Central Business District.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Solskjaer promises no complacency as permanent Man United boss



Solskjaer poses for photos at Old Trafford after being announced as the new manager of Manchester United. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



He said there would no easing off now that he has a three-year contract - setting the Premier League title as his goal.

READ MORE HERE