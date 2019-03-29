Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 29.
Singapore National Eye Centre cuts fees for 20 treatments
The cut in fees will affect about 14,500 procedures done at the eye centre each year. The move could cut each bill by up to several hundred dollars.
Mueller report exceeds 300 pages, raising questions about four-page summary
It raises questions about what Attorney-General William P. Barr might have left out of the four dense pages he sent to the US Congress.
New geographical indication registry could protect names like champagne and parmesan
The move will bar the import and sale of products that use these names but are made elsewhere.
Most S'poreans frown on religious influence on politics, but a sizeable number open to extremists sharing their views: IPS report
They also feel that having different religious views is no barrier to getting along when living in close proximity.
HSA recalls three brands of high blood pressure drug losartan over cancer risk
However, patients currently taking these three brands of losartan are advised not to stop taking the medicine as the immediate health risk is low.
Error in turning manoeuvre by Greek ship caused collision with Malaysian vessel: MPA
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said it has completed its probe into the Feb 9 incident and has issued a stern warning to the master of the Pireas carrier.
Aussie casino sues Singaporean high roller for $42m
The gambler, businessman Wong Yew Choy, argues that the Queensland casino made mistakes on the baccarat games he played in, and he should not have to pay up.
Burning smell across Singapore should occur less frequently in coming weeks: NEA
Inter-monsoon conditions are forecast to set in around early April and an increase in showers is expected over the surrounding region. This will help to reduce the occurrence of the burning smell.
Hangout with ST: Malaysia's 'Reform Princess' serving her final term as MP and things to know about colorectal cancer
Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman also talked about the Urban Redevelopment Authority's plans to revitalise Orchard Road and the Central Business District.
Football: Solskjaer promises no complacency as permanent Man United boss
He said there would no easing off now that he has a three-year contract - setting the Premier League title as his goal.