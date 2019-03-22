Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 22.
PUB's focus on water security but Hyflux consortium could walk away: Analysts
The consortium's offer is contingent on them getting Hyflux's subsidiary Tuaspring and the likelihood of them walking away is now much higher.
EU wrestles with short Brexit delay as 'no deal' looms
British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to reassure European Union leaders on Thursday that she can secure a deal at home next week on an orderly Brexit, diplomats said, prompting frantic talks on how to ease Britain out without a deal.
Maintaining multicultural exchanges essential for promoting societal cohesion, integration: PM Lee
Hwa Chong, a Special Assistance Plan school, has few non-Chinese students. The school has, however, striven to give students the opportunity to mix with peers of different races and backgrounds through a range of activities, PM Lee said at the school's 100th anniversary gala dinner.
Trump: US should 'fully recognise' Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
In 2017, Mr Trump went against decades of practice by recognising the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, rather than the previously accepted Tel Aviv.
New guidelines to rein in 'pushy' commercial fund-raisers
They should not "act manipulatively or dishonestly or deliberately make a potential donor feel guilty", or block the public's right of way in order to get them to donate.
Singaporean man arrested after allegedly staging his own kidnapping in Vietnam
He told his relatives that he had been kidnapped and requested that a sum of US$15,000 (S$20,200) be transferred to his bank account for his release.
Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Accused says he'd have a 'better plan' if he intended to kill lover
"I am good in my work. If I plan carefully, I would not make mistakes," accused murderer Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock said in a statement a day after his arrest.
Football: Geylang International lodge complaint to FAS over 'spying' by rival Singapore Premier League clubs
Geylang allege that officials from the two clubs, which were not named in the complaint, were spotted days before two of their matches this season.
Hangout with ST: Christchurch terror attacks and dealing with hate speech
K-pop sex video scandal: Singer Jung Joon-young arrested
On Thursday, Jung admitted to all the charges against him and said: "I bow my head in apology to the females who were victimised by my actions; to the females who suffered from... rumours online."