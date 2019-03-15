Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 15.
All quiet at Ground Zero in Pasir Gudang, where toxic fumes made hundreds of people sick
The only signs of life were children playing at one corner of the restaurant's parking area despite warnings from the Malaysian Health Ministry to stay indoors.
British lawmakers overwhelmingly back 3-month Brexit delay
However, the extension is not automatic, an EU Commission spokesman reiterated – all 27 of the remaining EU member states must unanimously approve it.
Facebook blames server problem for massive outage
The outage was believed to be the worst ever for the Internet giant that reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.
Mercedes Benz cars used by North Korea in Trump-Kim Singapore summit may have been obtained illegally: UN report
The report also claimed that "there may have been a sanction violation" by Singapore for allowing North Korea officials to come on a study trip of its port facilities.
HIV data leak: Ler Teck Siang's medical registration suspended for nine months
The suspension, which came into effect last Thursday, was ordered to maintain public confidence in the medical profession while the legal proceedings involving Ler were ongoing.
Are pilots afraid to fly? A key question to ask after 2 crashes involving same plane model
Pilots must be able to keep up with state-of-the art systems and computers installed in planes that they operate, so that if need be, they can take over instead of panicking when something goes wrong.
Woman pleads guilty to causing friend's death in Bukit Timah accident after birthday celebration
Honami Lam Qixin, 25, started moving before the right-turn green arrow appeared at a junction.
Bike firm ofo allegedly charged dozens of users without authorisation, cases still unresolved
Out of more than 20 affected ofo customers ST spoke to, only one has received a refund from ofo.
Hangout with ST: Boeing 737 Max ban and Seungri scandal
In this episode, multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman also discuss whether Singapore's roads are safe.
Badminton: Malaysian ace Lee Chong Wei likely to postpone comeback from cancer again
The three-time Olympic silver medallist has been on the sidelines since July last year and is now targeting the Sudirman Cup mixed-team event in China in May.