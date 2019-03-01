Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 1.

US, China on verge of 'historic' trade deal, says White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow



The US Trade Representative's office said it will publish a notice in the Federal Register indefinitely delaying the increase of tariffs on Chinese imports. PHOTO: AFP



The Chinese have pledged to "significantly" reduce subsidies to state-owned firms as part of a potential deal, as well as to disclose when the nation's central bank buys and sells foreign currency, Mr Kudlow said.

Parliament: 'No conflict of interest' in appointing new Auditor-General, a Senior Minister of State's wife



Ms Goh Soon Poh, who took over the role of auditor-general earlier in February 2019, is the wife of Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



Ms Goh Soon Poh, who took over the role earlier this month, is the wife of Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How.

Long road ahead as Trump-Kim talks fail, revealing weakness of leader-led negotiations



US President Donald Trump said that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had failed to reach an agreement due to the North's demand that the US-led sanctions on Pyongyang be lifted. PHOTO: AFP



The failure of these talks is "further evidence that denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula cannot be left with these two temperamental men", said one observer.

Inside the dying moments of the Trump-Kim summit at a Hanoi hotel



The table which was supposed to host a working lunch between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel. PHOTO: REUTERS



The leaders were supposed to tuck into a delicate meal of foie gras, snowfish and candied ginseng. The lunch was never served.

Parliament: Parking space locator among slew of new Smart Nation services to go on trial



The new parking service will make it easier for drivers to find open-air parking. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The trial of this new parking service will start by end-June and will be held for six months at the on-street parking spaces in Telok Ayer Street and Temple Street.

Captured Indian pilot is human face of Indian-Pakistan hostilities



Pakistanis reading about the shooting down of an Indian fighter jet yesterday. Islamabad says the captured pilot, Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, will be released today. PHOTO: AFP



Indian media has reported that the pilot comes from Tamil Nadu, where his father, retired Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman, is said to live in Chennai.

Italy's Venice to charge admission fees for tourists



PHOTO: REUTERS



Day-trippers would now have to pay €3 (S$4.60) each this year to enter Venice, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site. The sum will rise to between €6 and €10 from the start of 2020.

Alexandra Central Mall to replace all glass doors after woman severely injured by falling door



A woman suffered injuries to her head, legs and pelvis, and also had some internal bleeding after the glass door at a carpark lift lobby in Alexandra Central Mall fell on her on Feb 24, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The mall spokesman said that firm action will be taken over the leak of Sunday's accident footage.

Hangout with ST: Trump-Kim Hanoi summit, a teen's online gripe about her graduation trip



Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman talk about the Trump-Kim summit being abruptly cut short, breaking the silence surrounding suicide, and a teen's online gripe about travelling that drew flak. ST PHOTO: RACHEL QUEK



Hosts Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman also discussed suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected friends and family.

Ed Sheeran marries girlfriend in 'tiny wedding'



Ed Sheeran has known Ms Cherry Seaborn since his childhood in Suffolk, eastern England. PHOTO: ABRAMORAMA



The 28-year-old has known Ms Cherry Seaborn since his childhood in Suffolk, eastern England.

