Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 1.
US, China on verge of 'historic' trade deal, says White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
The Chinese have pledged to "significantly" reduce subsidies to state-owned firms as part of a potential deal, as well as to disclose when the nation's central bank buys and sells foreign currency, Mr Kudlow said.
Parliament: 'No conflict of interest' in appointing new Auditor-General, a Senior Minister of State's wife
Ms Goh Soon Poh, who took over the role earlier this month, is the wife of Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How.
Long road ahead as Trump-Kim talks fail, revealing weakness of leader-led negotiations
The failure of these talks is "further evidence that denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula cannot be left with these two temperamental men", said one observer.
Inside the dying moments of the Trump-Kim summit at a Hanoi hotel
The leaders were supposed to tuck into a delicate meal of foie gras, snowfish and candied ginseng. The lunch was never served.
Parliament: Parking space locator among slew of new Smart Nation services to go on trial
The trial of this new parking service will start by end-June and will be held for six months at the on-street parking spaces in Telok Ayer Street and Temple Street.
Captured Indian pilot is human face of Indian-Pakistan hostilities
Indian media has reported that the pilot comes from Tamil Nadu, where his father, retired Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman, is said to live in Chennai.
Italy's Venice to charge admission fees for tourists
Day-trippers would now have to pay €3 (S$4.60) each this year to enter Venice, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site. The sum will rise to between €6 and €10 from the start of 2020.
Alexandra Central Mall to replace all glass doors after woman severely injured by falling door
The mall spokesman said that firm action will be taken over the leak of Sunday's accident footage.
Hangout with ST: Trump-Kim Hanoi summit, a teen's online gripe about her graduation trip
Hosts Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman also discussed suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected friends and family.
Ed Sheeran marries girlfriend in 'tiny wedding'
The 28-year-old has known Ms Cherry Seaborn since his childhood in Suffolk, eastern England.