Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, June 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 7.

US has benefited richly from bilateral trade, says Beijing



A 11-page research report by China's Commerce Ministry pointed out that the trade imbalance between both countries was overstated, noting that the US has also benefited richly from bilateral trade. PHOTO: AFP



A Chinese government report on the US-China trade war said a deficit in trade in goods is exaggerated and rejected claims that the US is being taken advantage of.

READ MORE HERE

Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death



The girl died after falling from a kitchen window on the 11th floor of Block 637 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on June 4, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



She had left her six-year-old daughter alone at home when she went for her nursing class.

READ MORE HERE

Much-awaited Kampong Bugis white site to be released for sale may appeal to large developer



The Kampong Bugis site (right) will be released for sale under the reserve list to a master developer. It is expected to yield 4,000 private homes and 50,000 sq m of space for retail, offices, community uses, serviced apartments, sports and recreational facilities. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The site is expected to yield 4,000 private homes and 50,000 sq m of space for retail, offices, community uses, serviced apartments, sports and recreational facilities.

READ MORE HERE

Husband's suit against lecturer who had tryst with wife, school struck out

Lawyers for the lecturer and the school had applied to strike off the case as an abuse of process, among other things.

READ MORE HERE

Concerns over safety at sports events after hockey player suffers stroke from injury in match



Vanquishers Hockey Club player Siti Nur Raihanah Waled (centre) reportedly suffered a stroke on June 2 after a collision with an opponent. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM 1 PLAY SPORTS/FACEBOOK



The Singapore Hockey Federation will deploy ambulances for the rest of its local league matches and discuss tackling injuries following the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand's Prayut faces tough transition to civilian prime minister



Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will have to placate 18 other political parties that have joined up with pro-military Palang Pracharath Party in order to maintain a majority in the Lower House. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Prayut will need to placate 18 other political parties to keep his slim majority in Parliament, says ST Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee Hsien Loong marks swearing in of first Cabinet in Singapore in Facebook post



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared two photos taken six decades apart - one of the first Cabinet and one of the 14th Cabinet - on Facebook on June 5, 2019. PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK



PM Lee shared two photos taken six decades apart - one of the first Cabinet and one of the 14th Cabinet.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans have to comply with Grab's selfie verification when using app in Malaysia



Grab adopted facial recognition technology to meet the new requirement, with first-time users required to submit a selfie of themselves before booking a ride. PHOTO: ST FILE



On its website, Grab said the selfie is for safety and may be used to assist the authorities when required.

READ MORE HERE

Hangout with ST: PUB's Hari Raya short film and The Backend Show



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: SAM RUBY RIANTO



This week's episode discusses the Hari Raya short film by national water agency PUB about cherishing family ties.

READ MORE HERE

Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira: 6 things to know about the couple



Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling (left) and Japanese boyband member Akira announced their marriage on June 6, 2019. PHOTO: EXILE AKIRA/INSTAGRAM



The pair met eight years ago during the Japanese stage production of Red Cliff.

READ MORE HERE