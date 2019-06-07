Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, June 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 7.
US has benefited richly from bilateral trade, says Beijing
A Chinese government report on the US-China trade war said a deficit in trade in goods is exaggerated and rejected claims that the US is being taken advantage of.
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
She had left her six-year-old daughter alone at home when she went for her nursing class.
Much-awaited Kampong Bugis white site to be released for sale may appeal to large developer
The site is expected to yield 4,000 private homes and 50,000 sq m of space for retail, offices, community uses, serviced apartments, sports and recreational facilities.
Husband's suit against lecturer who had tryst with wife, school struck out
Lawyers for the lecturer and the school had applied to strike off the case as an abuse of process, among other things.
Concerns over safety at sports events after hockey player suffers stroke from injury in match
The Singapore Hockey Federation will deploy ambulances for the rest of its local league matches and discuss tackling injuries following the incident.
Thailand's Prayut faces tough transition to civilian prime minister
Mr Prayut will need to placate 18 other political parties to keep his slim majority in Parliament, says ST Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.
PM Lee Hsien Loong marks swearing in of first Cabinet in Singapore in Facebook post
PM Lee shared two photos taken six decades apart - one of the first Cabinet and one of the 14th Cabinet.
Singaporeans have to comply with Grab's selfie verification when using app in Malaysia
On its website, Grab said the selfie is for safety and may be used to assist the authorities when required.
Hangout with ST: PUB's Hari Raya short film and The Backend Show
This week's episode discusses the Hari Raya short film by national water agency PUB about cherishing family ties.
Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira: 6 things to know about the couple
The pair met eight years ago during the Japanese stage production of Red Cliff.