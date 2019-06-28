Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, June 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 28.

Property and shipping players welcome drive for transactions to go digital



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The move to review the Electronic Transactions Act and allow property transactions to go digital will benefit developers and landlords, observers said.

READ MORE HERE

Kovan double murder: Ex-cop on death row wants lawyers to face disciplinary tribunal



PHOTO: ST FILE



Iskandar Rahmat, a 14-year veteran in the police force, stabbed to death a 67-year-old businessman in his home in 2013 as well as his 42-year-old son.

READ MORE HERE

Japan and China vow to be 'eternal neighbours' at Xi-Abe summit meeting in Osaka



PHOTO: AFP



Mr Xi became the first Chinese President to visit Japan in almost nine years.

READ MORE HERE

More unified approach to rail operations could work better



PHOTO: ST FILE



Merging SMRT's and SBS Transit's operations to have a single rail operator in talent-scarce Singapore makes sense, says ST senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Trump warns of Plan B on China trade: Billions of dollars more in tariffs



PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump said this would happen if there is no progress on a trade deal after his planned meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 Summit.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and Japan reaffirm excellent relations



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



PM Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the Japanese G-20 Presidency's efforts to strengthen engagement between the G-20 heavyweights and the wider United Nations membership.

READ MORE HERE

Apple's second Singapore store to open at Jewel Changi Airport on July 13



PHOTO: ST FILE



Apple said that some brand new programming will be developed exclusively for visitors to the new Jewel store.

READ MORE HERE

'We only want to sell our oil,' Iran official says before nuclear talks



PHOTO: AFP



Iran is threatening to go over the maximum amount of enriched uranium it is allowed in retaliation for crippling US economic sanctions imposed in the past year.

READ MORE HERE

E-scooter rider admits knocking into toddler on fourth storey of shopping mall



PHOTO: ST FILE



The three-year-old child was hit on the forehead by the e-scooter and fell backwards, striking his head on the floor.

READ MORE HERE

Fried chicken fashion: KFC teams up with local designer Thomas Wee for new streetwear-style uniforms



ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Wee said he was mainly inspired by American baseball and KFC's heritage.

READ MORE HERE