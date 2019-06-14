Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, June 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 14.

Malaysia sex-video allegations show up rift within Anwar's political party

Whether or not anyone in Mr Anwar Ibrahim's circle is involved in the attack on his party's No. 2, Mr Azmin Ali, it is obvious there is a divide in the party on the issue, says ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Safety in spotlight after guard falls into pit and dies at 1-Altitude, eyewitness recounts incident

Experts said that regulations are in place to prevent fatal falls like the tragedy at the One Raffles Place rooftop.

READ MORE HERE

US' Mike Pompeo says intelligence points to Iran in tanker attack in Gulf of Oman

The assertion is certain to fuel tensions between the Trump administration and Iranian leaders that have increased since early May.

READ MORE HERE

Harsher penalties for sexual misconduct at NUS to take immediate effect

The sanctions proposed by a review committee include expulsion and longer suspensions for severe or serious offences.

READ MORE HERE

Hawker centres still top choice of many, but wet markets continue to lose favour, says survey

Respondents said they were satisfied with the affordability and quality of hawker food, as well as the dining environment.

READ MORE HERE

Framing the past: Photographer recreates family snaps taken at Haw Par Villa

Photographer Deanna Ng aims to reshoot photos of people who visited the park in its heyday.

READ MORE HERE

Key differences between Hong Kong street protests of 2014 and now

Scenes from Hong Kong over the past days call to mind the Occupy Movement protests of 2014, but there are key differences between the two - a palpable sense of urgency.

READ MORE HERE

The fight is with poverty, not inequality

What matters to a poor person is how much money he has, not how much less money he has compared to Bill Gates, says Justin Ong, co-founder of The Philosophy of Life.

READ MORE HERE

Hangout with ST: What to look out for when engaging infant care services, Speak Good English Movement's new plans

This week's episode discusses what parents should look out for when engaging infant care services, after former actor Joshua Ang shared experiences on a "nightmare" nanny.

READ MORE HERE

HBO series Westworld to film in Singapore

While no other details have been revealed for the third season of the science-fiction series, hints have been dropped online.

READ MORE HERE