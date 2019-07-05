Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 5

China and Britain locked in war of words over Hong Kong after protests in the city





Protesters bring supplies into the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





Britain summoned China's ambassador in London after he chided the nation for interfering in domestic affairs.

Woodlands double-murder trial: Accused told wife to 'let go' as he strangled her





Teo Ghim Heng faces two counts of murder for strangling Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, and the couple's daughter Zi Ning, at their Woodlands flat on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTOS: ADE TEO/FACEBOOK, ST FILE





"Shan, you got to let go already, I owe a lot of money. If you struggle, you will suffer," he told his wife as she struggled for her life.

Unions to keep up the pace of efforts to help workers: Ng Chee Meng





Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said the labour movement must continue to stay relevant and representative. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN





The collaborative approach adopted 50 years ago by the labour movement remains relevant, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng.

Airlines cut down on plastic use, say they are going green for the long haul





Emirates no longer serves plastic straws on its flights. PHOTO: EMIRATES





In the last year, airlines including SIA, Emirates and Finnair have replaced single-use plastic items with greener alternatives such as paper straws.

Renowned Perse School from Cambridge, UK, to set up in Singapore next year





The Perse School from Cambridge has partnered CES Cambridge, a subsidiary of property developer Chip Eng Seng. PHOTO: THE PERSE SCHOOL/FACEBOOK





The famous independent British school has sent several students to the very best universities in Britain.

Recording in taxis, for-hire cars: Consider cost, consequences



In announcing that audio recordings would be allowed inside taxis and private-hire cars, the LTA cited a poll that found 90 per cent of respondents in favour of such recordings. A closer look at the survey, which polled 1,000 residents, reveals that support was not quite overwhelming, says the writer. ST FILE PHOTO



While people think such devices can deter the bad behaviour of some commuters, they are worried about loss of privacy, says ST senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

Most newlyweds in Singapore want to have babies, but are not planning ahead: Survey



A new poll of 1,000 respondents has found that more than half of them knew people who are having difficulties trying for their first or second child, and nearly 70 per cent wrongly think that assistive reproductive technologies are a "magic bullet" that can solve fertility problems. PHOTO: ST FILE



Long work hours and job stress were cited as the top obstacles couples face in having a baby.

July 4 military parade could weaken US' global prestige





US Army soldiers position a M1 Abrams main battle tank into position at the Lincoln Memorial for US Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, on July 4, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE





Analysts said the tenor of US President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" has more in common with the garish and muscular public ceremonies held by autocratic regimes.

Hong Kong protests: Tackling disconnect with citizens crucial



Protesters on hunger strike opposite Hong Kong's Central Government Complex yesterday. Some observers have said the government-citizen disconnect has led to the alarming trend of greater acceptance of radical acts. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Observers see a need for alternative voices and better communication, says ST Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang.

Local skincare and cosmetics brands ride on clean beauty trend





Hildra Gwee, founder and head skincare chef of Oasis:skin, makes the Organic Face Mist in Geranium. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID





At least six home-grown brands promoting their skincare products as organic, sustainable and vegan or cruelty-free have launched in the past year.

