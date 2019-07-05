Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 5

China and Britain locked in war of words over Hong Kong after protests in the city
Britain summoned China's ambassador in London after he chided the nation for interfering in domestic affairs.
Woodlands double-murder trial: Accused told wife to 'let go' as he strangled her
"Shan, you got to let go already, I owe a lot of money. If you struggle, you will suffer," he told his wife as she struggled for her life.
Unions to keep up the pace of efforts to help workers: Ng Chee Meng
The collaborative approach adopted 50 years ago by the labour movement remains relevant, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng.
Airlines cut down on plastic use, say they are going green for the long haul
In the last year, airlines including SIA, Emirates and Finnair have replaced single-use plastic items with greener alternatives such as paper straws.
Renowned Perse School from Cambridge, UK, to set up in Singapore next year
The famous independent British school has sent several students to the very best universities in Britain.
Recording in taxis, for-hire cars: Consider cost, consequences
While people think such devices can deter the bad behaviour of some commuters, they are worried about loss of privacy, says ST senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Most newlyweds in Singapore want to have babies, but are not planning ahead: Survey
Long work hours and job stress were cited as the top obstacles couples face in having a baby.
July 4 military parade could weaken US' global prestige
Analysts said the tenor of US President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" has more in common with the garish and muscular public ceremonies held by autocratic regimes.
Hong Kong protests: Tackling disconnect with citizens crucial
Observers see a need for alternative voices and better communication, says ST Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang.
Local skincare and cosmetics brands ride on clean beauty trend
At least six home-grown brands promoting their skincare products as organic, sustainable and vegan or cruelty-free have launched in the past year.