Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 27.
Over $150b wiped off Facebook's market value as shares plunge 19% amid slow growth warning
The fall - on its way to the biggest single-day drop in the company's history - comes a day after it warned that sales growth would stall in the months ahead.
Wong Ah Yoke vs Michelin: The Singapore restaurants that should be on the list
This year's Michelin Guide Singapore has been a big yawn for ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke, who finds that the new additions do nothing to quell any questions over the inadequacies of the selection process.
Move to consolidate focus on animal welfare, food security should go beyond what AVA has already done
While the move to set up the Singapore Food Agency and have animal issues under NParks' purview appears to signal the importance of animal welfare and food security here, the devil is in the details.
Imran Khan’s party claims victory in disputed Pakistan vote
The former cricket star's declared victory boosted stocks as investors bet he would be able to form a stable government to address Pakiastan's financial woes after a vote tarred by rigging allegations.
Floods from Laos dam collapse hit Cambodia; death toll rises to 27
State media said 27 people were confirmed dead and 131 missing in Attapeu, which borders Vietnam to the east and Cambodia to the south.
People's Association to set up database to manage residents' feedback
Dubbed Prism, the new electronic system - which will be rolled out to all constituencies by next year - will be used by PA staff as they accompany MPs and grassroots advisers on visits.
Accountant jailed for molesting woman at Jurong Bird Park on their first date through online dating app
Barely an hour into their date, Paul Cheng Jun Hong took the chance to fondle his victim and tried to unhook her bra while hugging her.
NDP 2018 to feature screen that swivels open for view of Marina Bay
For the first time, the NDP stage design will feature a set of 10 swivel panels which can be configured to serve as a single screen for multimedia projections.
We suspect arson, Greek minister says of wildfire that killed 83
In one of the worst Greek disasters in living memory, Monday night's blaze trapped dozens of people in their cars trying to flee a barrelling wall of flames.
Football: Absence of World Cup stars a likely factor behind smaller crowd for ICC opener compared to 2017
A crowd of 23,095 was at the National Stadium to watch Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid - the lowest attendance since Singapore started hosting the tournament last year.