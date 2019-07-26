Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 26

Billionaire James Dyson snags luxe bungalow near S'pore Botanic Gardens, a World Heritage Site
The modern bungalow in Cluny Road features a cantilevered spiral stairway, landscaped gardens, an infinity pool and an indoor waterfall.
Singapore issues travel advisory for Hong Kong
The advisory pertains to Hong Kong International Airport, where a protest is due to start at 1pm on Friday and Yuen Long in the New Territories on Sunday.
PSLE scoring changes: Better road for kids, but parents must seize chance
Parents must weigh the opportunity costs of chasing after the perfect grade - their children may miss out on things that can shape them in more important ways.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says new tactical missile launch was warning to South Korea: State media
Mr Kim accused South Koreans of "double dealing" for saying they support peace but simultaneously importing new weapons and conducting military drills.
EU's Barnier says Boris Johnson's Brexit demands 'unacceptable'
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said he has no mandate from the 27 EU leaders to renegotiate the deal.
Climate records fall as Europe bakes in heatwave
The unusual conditions brought a reduction in French and German nuclear power output, disrupted rail travel in parts of Britain and sent some Europeans out to the shops in search of fans.
Malaysia's Senate passes Bill to lower voting age to 18, allows automatic voter registration
The previous minimum voting age was 21.
Doctors welcome Court of Appeal's decision to clear specialist of $100,000 fine
"No doctor wakes up in the morning and says, 'I'm going to hide this from patients, I'm going to cause some mischief'... everyone wants the best for patients. But side effects do happen," said one doctor.
Food delivery firms to help ensure PMD riders adhere to new safety standard
Two of the companies - Grab and Foodpanda Singapore - said riders already have the option to rent certified e-scooters.
Consuming Singapore: The obsession with bubble tea
Competition among bubble tea shops was once so fierce that one store even used scantily clad models to entice customers.