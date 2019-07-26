Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 26

Billionaire James Dyson snags luxe bungalow near S'pore Botanic Gardens, a World Heritage Site



Billionaire inventor James Dyson is set to snap a Good Class Bungalow in an ultra-posh locale at Cluny Road, facing the Botanic Gardens. PHOTO: GUZ ARCHITECTS



The modern bungalow in Cluny Road features a cantilevered spiral stairway, landscaped gardens, an infinity pool and an indoor waterfall.

Singapore issues travel advisory for Hong Kong



The advisory pertains to Hong Kong International Airport, where a protest is due to start at 1pm on July 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The advisory pertains to Hong Kong International Airport, where a protest is due to start at 1pm on Friday and Yuen Long in the New Territories on Sunday.

PSLE scoring changes: Better road for kids, but parents must seize chance



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Parents must weigh the opportunity costs of chasing after the perfect grade - their children may miss out on things that can shape them in more important ways.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says new tactical missile launch was warning to South Korea: State media



Kim (centre) speaks to the media during an inspection of a newly built submarine. PHOTO: DPA



Mr Kim accused South Koreans of "double dealing" for saying they support peace but simultaneously importing new weapons and conducting military drills.

EU's Barnier says Boris Johnson's Brexit demands 'unacceptable'



Barnier (above, in May 2019) noted that he has no mandate from the 27 EU leaders to renegotiate the Brexit deal. PHOTO: REUTERS



The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said he has no mandate from the 27 EU leaders to renegotiate the deal.

Climate records fall as Europe bakes in heatwave



The Met Office, Britain's national weather forecaster, said there was a 40 per cent chance that the record of 38.5 deg C, set in Kent in 2003, will be broken. PHOTO: AFP



The unusual conditions brought a reduction in French and German nuclear power output, disrupted rail travel in parts of Britain and sent some Europeans out to the shops in search of fans.

Malaysia's Senate passes Bill to lower voting age to 18, allows automatic voter registration



The constitutional amendment was passed in the Upper House or Senate (Dewan Negara) with a majority of 47 votes, from the total of 68 senators. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The previous minimum voting age was 21.

Doctors welcome Court of Appeal's decision to clear specialist of $100,000 fine



Dr Lim Lian Arn was given the maximum $100,000 fine by the Singapore Medical Council in January 2019, a decision that more than 4,000 doctors responded to by signing a petition asking the health minister to intervene. PHOTO: GLENEAGLES MEDICAL CENTRE



"No doctor wakes up in the morning and says, 'I'm going to hide this from patients, I'm going to cause some mischief'... everyone wants the best for patients. But side effects do happen," said one doctor.

Food delivery firms to help ensure PMD riders adhere to new safety standard



The three major food delivery companies in Singapore said they have measures in place to ensure their riders use personal mobility devices that are certified safe by the Land Transport Authority. PHOTO: ST FILE



Two of the companies - Grab and Foodpanda Singapore - said riders already have the option to rent certified e-scooters.

Consuming Singapore: The obsession with bubble tea



From bubble tea-inspired jewellery to desserts, multimedia journalist Rachel Quek investigates Singapore’s love affair with bubble tea - and the reasons for its early demise and subsequent revival.



Competition among bubble tea shops was once so fierce that one store even used scantily clad models to entice customers.

