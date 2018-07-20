Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 20.
Woman, 56, found dead, 66-year-old male suspect injured after alleged stabbing at ITE College Central
An ITE spokesman said the case, which has been classified as murder, was an isolated incident and assured students, parents and the public that the campus is safe.
CEO Olivia Lum says Hyflux has total debt of $2.95b and is in talks with 8 bidders for Tuaspring plant
"We still have to do our utmost to ensure that the company stays viable," said Ms Lum in her first media appearance since Hyflux filed for court protection to reorganise its debts in May.
Singaporean woman given up for adoption as a baby reunites with siblings
Mrs Eileen Kwong, a 62-year-old retired chef who lives in Sydney, was reunited with her biological sisters in Singapore after they read about her in The Straits Times.
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh: I struggled through education system, but NUS was a turning point
Mr Singh was invited to address the latest batch of graduates in political science, psychology and global studies - a rare appearance for an opposition politician at a university commencement ceremony.
Trump invites Putin to Washington after furore over Russia's proposal to question US citizens
The US President rejected his Russian counterpart's proposal that Russian authorities be allowed to question American citizens, after the offer drew fierce criticism.
More durians imported into Singapore so far this year than same period in 2017
The reason for the bumper crop? Good weather in Malaysia. Prices have also fallen while durian lovers said the quality is better this year.
Man who tried to extort money from teenage boy in sex videos turns up in court drunk
Naveenthiran Thevathas, 21, had been going through a teenage girl's mobile phone when he came across two videos of her having sex with a 17-year-old boy in a toilet.
New book on Singapore's national monuments launched by President Halimah Yacob
Monumental Treasures: Singapore's Heritage Icons, published by The Straits Times Press, features stories and photos about 72 national monuments and the communities behind them.
Burberry burns S$51 million in unsold luxury products to protect brand
The luxury British fashion house burned unsold clothes, accessories and perfume in a practice now common across the industry to guard against counterfeiting.
Football: Liverpool sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for world record fee worth S$115 million
The €72.5 million (S$115 million) fee agreed with Italian Serie A side AS Roma eclipses the previous record of €53 million paid by Juventus for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.