Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 20.

Woman, 56, found dead, 66-year-old male suspect injured after alleged stabbing at ITE College Central



A woman was found dead at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus on the evening of July 19, 2018. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



An ITE spokesman said the case, which has been classified as murder, was an isolated incident and assured students, parents and the public that the campus is safe.

READ MORE HERE

CEO Olivia Lum says Hyflux has total debt of $2.95b and is in talks with 8 bidders for Tuaspring plant



Hyflux chief executive Olivia Lum said the company has about 50,000 shareholders, bondholders, perpetual securities holders and preference shareholders. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI



"We still have to do our utmost to ensure that the company stays viable," said Ms Lum in her first media appearance since Hyflux filed for court protection to reorganise its debts in May.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean woman given up for adoption as a baby reunites with siblings



Mrs Eileen Kwong (centre) and her long-lost sisters, Madam Lily Wong (left) and Madam Jasmine Wong. Mrs Kwong said she never forgot her encounter in her teen years with a stranger on a bus who said she was her sister. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Mrs Eileen Kwong, a 62-year-old retired chef who lives in Sydney, was reunited with her biological sisters in Singapore after they read about her in The Straits Times.

READ MORE HERE

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh: I struggled through education system, but NUS was a turning point



Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh speaking to graduates of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the National University of Singapore, on July 19, 2018. PHOTO: GIN TAY FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Mr Singh was invited to address the latest batch of graduates in political science, psychology and global studies - a rare appearance for an opposition politician at a university commencement ceremony.

READ MORE HERE

Trump invites Putin to Washington after furore over Russia's proposal to question US citizens



Both US President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed forces within the US for marring what they called the success of their first summit. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US President rejected his Russian counterpart's proposal that Russian authorities be allowed to question American citizens, after the offer drew fierce criticism.

READ MORE HERE

More durians imported into Singapore so far this year than same period in 2017



Durians for sale at Durian FullHouse next to Kovan Express Bus Terminal. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The reason for the bumper crop? Good weather in Malaysia. Prices have also fallen while durian lovers said the quality is better this year.

READ MORE HERE

Man who tried to extort money from teenage boy in sex videos turns up in court drunk



Naveenthiran Thevathas turned up in court drunk on July 19, 2018, and was reprimanded by the judge, who ordered his bail to be revoked and that he be remanded. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Naveenthiran Thevathas, 21, had been going through a teenage girl's mobile phone when he came across two videos of her having sex with a 17-year-old boy in a toilet.

READ MORE HERE

New book on Singapore's national monuments launched by President Halimah Yacob



(From left) The Straits Times (ST) heritage and community correspondent Melody Zaccheus, President Halimah Yacob, ST executive designer Sally Lam, who designed the book, ST Press general manager Susan Long and SPH English/Malay/Tamil Media editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Monumental Treasures: Singapore's Heritage Icons, published by The Straits Times Press, features stories and photos about 72 national monuments and the communities behind them.

READ MORE HERE

Burberry burns S$51 million in unsold luxury products to protect brand



Burberry burned unsold clothes, accessories and perfume worth £28.6 million (S$51 million), according to its annual report. PHOTO: REUTERS



The luxury British fashion house burned unsold clothes, accessories and perfume in a practice now common across the industry to guard against counterfeiting.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for world record fee worth S$115 million



Alisson made 37 league appearances for Roma last season and helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The €72.5 million (S$115 million) fee agreed with Italian Serie A side AS Roma eclipses the previous record of €53 million paid by Juventus for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

READ MORE HERE

