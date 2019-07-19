Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 19

Person who booked CC hall for Arakan Army event falsely declared it as healthcare talk: PA

Questions had been raised about how Myanmar nationals were able to book the facility for the Arakan Army event and what checks are in place to guard against such incidents.

Trump says US shot down Iranian drone near Strait of Hormuz

The drone was a threat to the USS Boxer and its crew, said Mr Trump.

Malaysia's gay sex video authentic but identities of men undetermined, says national police chief

The result of the facial recognition test came back negative and was unable to link the person in the video with the alleged individual.

Credit cards on the decline in Singapore amid e-payment rise, tighter regulations

The slide in both sets of figures is due to MAS tightening credit limits progressively since 2015 to curb excessive debt.

Kyoto Animation fire: Five things to know about the studio behind hit anime series K-On!, Clannad

The company, which has a loyal following in Japan and overseas, posts regularly on its YouTube channel, featuring animation snippets and interviews with voice actors.

Trump disavows 'send her back' rally chant, many Republicans alarmed

"I felt a little bit badly about it... I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagreed with it. But again I didn't say that. They did. And I disagreed with," he said.

Man jailed for hitting elderly man and injuring woman with e-scooter on pedestrian bridge

Instead of waiting for the police to arrive, Victor Chin, 37, decided to flee on his e-scooter.

Scoot to move to Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Oct 22

Check-in counters for Scoot will be located at rows five to seven in the T1 departure hall.

Six-year-old girl dies after being struck in the head by her father's golf ball

The accident occurred as Aria Hill sat in a cart on a path about 15-20 yards to the left of her father when he teed off at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.

Football: Fans swarm Marina Bay hotel as Manchester United roll in for ICC

A crowd of about 100 fans eagerly awaited the Red Devils outside a hotel in the Marina Bay area.

