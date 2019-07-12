Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, July 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 12.

Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass

The DJ claimed that she was "trying to run and hide from being murdered" when she was found sleeping on a lobby couch in a Johor Bahru hotel.

Dow ends above 27,000 points for first time, S&P 500 hits record

Shrugging off trade war worries, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 per cent to hit 27,088.08.

Myanmar nationals who mobilised support in Singapore for armed group deported, details of activities emerge

The six men landed at Yangon International Airport on Wednesday night.

Ler Teck Siang tells court he was hired to provide massage services, not to inject illegal drugs

Ler is alleged to have provided "slamming" services frequently to a former drug addict before his romps with men.

Bitcoin slides after Fed chairman Jerome Powell says Facebook's cryptocurrency raises 'serious concerns'

The price of bitcoin fell by more than 10 per cent to US$11,658 as of Thursday morning.

First in S'pore: They are brothers - and they both donated organs to complete strangers

Mr Lin Hanwei, 35, and his younger brother Dilun are Singapore's first living donors from the same family to donate to total strangers.

Businessman with 4 grandchildren gets master's degree from NUS, his second after MBA



This is Mr Victor Lim's second master's degree.

Motorists can still request physical driving licence if needed: Traffic Police

Motorists who wish to drive overseas in certain countries may need to have with them a physical driving licence and an International Driving Permit.

Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820

Manager Muhammad Alfalah Mohd Yusof, 27, said in mitigation: "Sorry, I did not get enough rest and was too tired and forgot to stop and show my passport."

Singer Rainie Yang says yes after singer Li Ronghao proposes to her on his birthday

The couple have dated for four years and kept their relationship mostly low-profile, with rare public displays of affection.

