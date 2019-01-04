Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 4.

Singapore manufacturing growth slows for 4th month, electronics sector contracts further



The electronics sector, which marked its first contraction after 27 consecutive months of growth in November, dipped 0.1 point to 49.8 in December 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



This comes amid the global outlook for the electronics sector weakening and fallout from the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Lizard in fish skin fiasco: Irvins Salted Egg's reputation hit but not rotten, say experts



Ms Jane Holloway, 38, who lives in Bangkok, wrote a Facebook post last Saturday (Dec 29) about finding a dead lizard in her half-eaten packet of salted egg fish skin. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/JANE HOLLOWAY



Experts said that founder Irwin Gunawan's quick response and sincere apology were steps that will help soothe the damage done to its reputation.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected US House speaker for second time



Pelosi (centre) is photographed with fellow Congresswomen during the opening session of the 116th Congress. PHOTO: AFP



As House speaker, she will set the legislative agenda for the House, is a leading figure in Democratic Party politics and is second in line for the presidency.

Are MediShield Life payouts lower than subsidised fees?



MediShield paid only $4.50 of Mr Seow Ban Yam's $4,477 bill from the Singapore National Eye Centre. There are thousands more like him each year who probably face bills from public institutions which are higher than what MOH allows MediShield Life to cover. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Either the national health insurance claims limits are too low, or public health institutions are charging fees that are too high, says ST Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik.

Crabtree and Evelyn to shut all but one store globally in move to online-only business



Crabtree and Evelyn filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada in December amid "significant losses" that it attributed to changing consumer demand. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Bath and body products retailer Crabtree and Evelyn will be shutting its 12 stores here in the coming months as it moves its operations online.

No more live shows at Blu Jaz Cafe as appeal to keep its entertainment licence is rejected



Blu Jaz had been served notice on Oct 8 last year that its public entertainment licence would be terminated as it had exceeded the limit for demerit points because of previous offences. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The popular nightspot in Bali Lane will no longer be allowed to host any public entertainment from next month, after an independent board rejected its appeal.

Amateur photographer who had first exhibition at age 81 is struck by cancer



Mr Lui Hock Seng, who turns 82 in February, told The Straits Times that he is suffering from lymphoma, and has undergone four rounds of chemotherapy. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN



Mr Lui Hock Seng, a cleaner and amateur photographer who held his first solo exhibition at the age of 81, is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Rock music festival at Wisma Geylang Serai a hit despite questions about choice of venue



RockFest, which was held at Wisma Geylang Serai, featured local acts such as Rusty Blade and attracted more than 6000 audience members. PHOTO: WISMA GEYLANG SERAI



Despite the large turnout at the rock music festival, some people questioned the appropriateness of Wisma Geylang Serai for such an event.

Hangout with ST: MediShield Life and smoking ban in Orchard Road



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube page.

Billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter, Kim, opens up about self-harm, parent’s divorce and being a mother



Kim Lim at Hotel Football, where her family has a private suite. The hotel is next door to Manchester United's Old Trafford football stadium. PHOTO: MARK LAW



At the lowest point of her life, 27-year-old Kim Lim says she tried to do "stupid things", without elaborating further.

