Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 4.
Singapore manufacturing growth slows for 4th month, electronics sector contracts further
This comes amid the global outlook for the electronics sector weakening and fallout from the trade dispute between the United States and China.
Lizard in fish skin fiasco: Irvins Salted Egg's reputation hit but not rotten, say experts
Experts said that founder Irwin Gunawan's quick response and sincere apology were steps that will help soothe the damage done to its reputation.
Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected US House speaker for second time
As House speaker, she will set the legislative agenda for the House, is a leading figure in Democratic Party politics and is second in line for the presidency.
Are MediShield Life payouts lower than subsidised fees?
Either the national health insurance claims limits are too low, or public health institutions are charging fees that are too high, says ST Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik.
Crabtree and Evelyn to shut all but one store globally in move to online-only business
Bath and body products retailer Crabtree and Evelyn will be shutting its 12 stores here in the coming months as it moves its operations online.
No more live shows at Blu Jaz Cafe as appeal to keep its entertainment licence is rejected
The popular nightspot in Bali Lane will no longer be allowed to host any public entertainment from next month, after an independent board rejected its appeal.
Amateur photographer who had first exhibition at age 81 is struck by cancer
Mr Lui Hock Seng, a cleaner and amateur photographer who held his first solo exhibition at the age of 81, is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
Rock music festival at Wisma Geylang Serai a hit despite questions about choice of venue
Despite the large turnout at the rock music festival, some people questioned the appropriateness of Wisma Geylang Serai for such an event.
Hangout with ST: MediShield Life and smoking ban in Orchard Road
Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube page.
Billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter, Kim, opens up about self-harm, parent’s divorce and being a mother
At the lowest point of her life, 27-year-old Kim Lim says she tried to do "stupid things", without elaborating further.