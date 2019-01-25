Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 25.

Public memorial might be held for Aloysius Pang, his family's 'precious'



Aloysius Pang's talent manager Dasmond Koh (left) and the late actor's second-eldest brother, Kenny, speaking to members of the media at Changi Airport on Jan 24, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Confused about CPF payout age? All you need to know



Recently, some CPF members were confused about when they can start receiving their monthly payouts. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Hangout with ST: Remembering actor Aloysius Pang



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the week's events. ST PHOTO: GREGORY PHUA



Bak kwa sellers blame price rises on CNY demand, not pig import disruption



With Chinese New Year less than two weeks away, queues have begun to form at popular bak kwa outlets in Chinatown, where prices for the barbecued meat are starting to creep up. ST PHOTO: JOSEPH CHUA



New app allows pre-diabetics to use photos of their meal to check if it is healthy



The JurongHealth Food Log app uses AI to match uploaded photos of food to a database of over 200 common local dishes, including nasi padang, laksa and char siew rice. ST PHOTO: REI KUROHI



Goodbye after 34 years for MP Lily Neo's Tanglin Halt Clinic



Madam Ang Hong Eng, 83, consulting Jalan Besar GRC MP, Dr Lily Neo, on the last day of the clinic’s operation at Tanglin Halt on Jan 24, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Budget airline? Sure, but good basic service still a must



A recent spate of flight delays has made many Scoot customers unhappy, with travellers less concerned about what caused the delays, and more bothered about how they had no updates from the airline on what to expect when services were disrupted, as well as tedious refund procedures. PHOTO: SCOOT



World Economic Forum: Bill Gates on his best investment



Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates at an informal discussion in Davos on Jan 23, with Dr Sue Desmond-Hellmann, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The session was moderated by TV anchor Shereen Bhan (left). ST PHOTO: SUMIKO TAN



Fitness: Hip-hop granny hits up CrossFit



Yeoh Kim Bee (far right) and 10 other seniors are part of the CrossFit programme at the House of Joy elderly activities centre in Mountbatten. The exercise classes aim to give the elderly the confidence to lead independent lives. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Light installations, multimedia show set to dazzle visitors to i Light Singapore - Bicentennial Edition



Walking in front of a large screen will reveal images of Singapore through the ages. PHOTO: I LIGHT SINGAPORE



