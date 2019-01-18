Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 18.
Tougher measures planned to strengthen copyright
With the changes, creators will see their rights protected more robustly while others will enjoy greater access to copyrighted material if it is in the public interest.
Singaporeans may have beef with greener diet
Singaporeans eat three to five times more meat and eggs than is environmentally sustainable. Experts believe it will be hard to adjust local diets to be planet-friendly.
Woman found dead in Woodlands flat; man arrested for alleged murder
At a Woodlands block, neighbours heard a woman and a man arguing loudly for days. It ended with the 41-year-old woman dead and a 34-year-old man arrested for murder.
Claims and rebuttals rule as Jokowi debates Prabowo in Indonesia's first presidential debate
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his challenger Prabowo Subianto went for each other's record in battle to win a big pool of swing voters.
Clinic under probe for hiring locum who is not fully registered
The stand-in doctor worked at the clinic to earn extra money to visit his former girlfriend in Canada, but in doing so, he breached the conditions of his medical registration.
Singapore online businesses tackling challenges in new markets
They encounter major hurdles when up against foreign business cultures, different payment systems and regulations, a survey has found.
Trump pulls military plane from Nancy Pelosi overseas trip in US government shutdown fight
This comes after the Democratic leader's suggestion that US President Donald Trump postpone the State of the Union address during the partial government shutdown.
Art Stage founder will explore possibilities of helping galleries affected by fair's cancellation
The Art Stage Singapore fair was cancelled on Wednesday, just nine days before its public opening at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
Hangout with ST: The #10YearChallenge and the koi fish tank in Tampines
This week's episode discusses whether the #10YearChallenge is more than just a harmless meme, and if an HDB koi tank in Tampines can remain as it is.
Three ways to wear your Chinese New Year outfits stylishly
Dressing up for Chinese New Year does not mean you have to go for a loud red outfit that could make you look like an unfortunate hongbao. Here are some ways to dress to impress.