Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 18.

Tougher measures planned to strengthen copyright





Meanwhile, there will be new enforcement measures to prevent the import and sale of set-top boxes used to access content from unauthorised sources. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



With the changes, creators will see their rights protected more robustly while others will enjoy greater access to copyrighted material if it is in the public interest.

Singaporeans may have beef with greener diet





On average, each Singaporean ate 2kg of beef, 3kg of mutton and 20kg of pork in 2017, according to the latest Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority figures. This works out to a combined 68.5g a day, nearly five times the 14g which the study published yesterday in The Lancet recommends as part of a diet to help counter climate change. ST FILE PHOTO



Singaporeans eat three to five times more meat and eggs than is environmentally sustainable. Experts believe it will be hard to adjust local diets to be planet-friendly.

Woman found dead in Woodlands flat; man arrested for alleged murder





An officer gathering evidence outside the Woodlands flat where a woman's body was found yesterday. Neighbours said they had heard a woman and a man arguing loudly in the flat for the past few days. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



At a Woodlands block, neighbours heard a woman and a man arguing loudly for days. It ended with the 41-year-old woman dead and a 34-year-old man arrested for murder.

Claims and rebuttals rule as Jokowi debates Prabowo in Indonesia's first presidential debate





Incumbent President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (left) exchanged verbal punches with challengers Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno - during the televised debate yesterday, which was broadcast live by 18 television and radio stations across Indonesia. The topics covered were on the hot-button issues of corruption, terrorism, human rights and the law. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS



Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his challenger Prabowo Subianto went for each other's record in battle to win a big pool of swing voters.

Clinic under probe for hiring locum who is not fully registered





Dr Joel Arun Sursas worked as a locum at the other clinic to earn extra money to visit his former girlfriend in Canada, but in doing so, he breached the conditions of his medical registration. PHOTO: ST FILE



The stand-in doctor worked at the clinic to earn extra money to visit his former girlfriend in Canada, but in doing so, he breached the conditions of his medical registration.

Singapore online businesses tackling challenges in new markets





Singapore, alongside Hong Kong, had 88 per cent of online businesses selling to more than just their home market, ahead of other countries like France, China and Japan. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



They encounter major hurdles when up against foreign business cultures, different payment systems and regulations, a survey has found.

Trump pulls military plane from Nancy Pelosi overseas trip in US government shutdown fight





Pelosi (left) was told by Trump (right) that her trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan had been postponed. PHOTOS: REUTERS



This comes after the Democratic leader's suggestion that US President Donald Trump postpone the State of the Union address during the partial government shutdown.

Art Stage founder will explore possibilities of helping galleries affected by fair's cancellation



Art Stage Singapore's founder Lorenzo Rudolf said Art Stage had brought over 500 galleries to Singapore in the last eight years, but more than 450 have not returned due to a lack of local sales. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Art Stage Singapore fair was cancelled on Wednesday, just nine days before its public opening at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Hangout with ST: The #10YearChallenge and the koi fish tank in Tampines





Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: GREGORY PHUA



This week's episode discusses whether the #10YearChallenge is more than just a harmless meme, and if an HDB koi tank in Tampines can remain as it is.

Three ways to wear your Chinese New Year outfits stylishly





Dressing up for the occasion does not mean you have to go for a loud red outfit that could make you look like an unfortunate hongbao, or putting you and your partner in cheesy matching get-ups. PHOTOS: LOVE SG, THE MISSING PIECE, TANGS, ZARA



Dressing up for Chinese New Year does not mean you have to go for a loud red outfit that could make you look like an unfortunate hongbao. Here are some ways to dress to impress.

