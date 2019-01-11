Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 11.
Parents, not just students, turn out for polytechnics' open house
With the release of the O-level results next Monday, parents of school leavers are also signing up for talks, workshops and open house at polytechnics.
MPs call for more protection from harassment for security officers, in tandem with professionalism expected
Labour MPs urged the Government to review the harassment protection law to cover all private security officers, since they now face harsher penalties for errant behaviour.
Johor Menteri Besar visits Malaysian government vessel off Tuas
Johor’s Menteri Besar Osman Sapian shared photos on social media of him visiting a Malaysian government vessel anchored in Singapore’s territorial waters off Tuas.
SIA fires pilot whose failed alcohol test caused Melbourne-Wellington flight cancellation
SIA said that it is working with other stakeholders, including its pilots' union, to study new measures to prevent a similar incident.
Singtel enters electricity retail market with tie-up
Telco giant Singtel is entering the electricity retail business for the first time, following in the footsteps of rivals StarHub and M1, although the former pulled out after a brief foray.
Trump eyes emergency powers to pay for border wall, end shutdown
US President Donald Trump threatened to use emergency powers to bypass Congress and get billions of dollars to pay for a wall on the US-Mexico border.
SMU student arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty of woman he met on social media
The alleged victim said that she had gone to SMU's campus to study with the student, who later made advances on her.
Concerns in US over how to enforce terms of a US-China trade deal
The US business community has flagged the absence of a mechanism to ensure that Beijing delivers on its promises. ST US correspondent Charissa Yong looks at the issue.
Asean, Hong Kong will come under greater scrutiny as US deals with security risks
The tighter scrutiny by the US on all Chinese tech firms marks the start of a long drawn-out policy - something that Asean and Hong Kong will have to contend with.
Golden Globes: The hidden messages of red carpet fashion
Look a little deeper at what is on display at the red carpet and you will find that the fancy gowns and tuxedos have something to say about the times.