Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 11

Friday, Jan 11.

Parents, not just students, turn out for polytechnics' open house



Parents at a forum catered for them at Ngee Ann Polytechnic last year. The poly, which is holding two such forums tomorrow, already has 500 sign-ups. PHOTO: NGEE ANN POLYTECHNIC



With the release of the O-level results next Monday, parents of school leavers are also signing up for talks, workshops and open house at polytechnics.

MPs call for more protection from harassment for security officers, in tandem with professionalism expected



From Jan 1, security officers who sleep on the job, come to work drunk or display other errant behaviour can be punished by a fine not exceeding $2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both. PHOTO: ST FILE



Labour MPs urged the Government to review the harassment protection law to cover all private security officers, since they now face harsher penalties for errant behaviour.

Johor Menteri Besar visits Malaysian government vessel off Tuas



Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian made a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 9) sharing photos of him visiting Malaysian Maritime Department officials on board the MV Pedoman, which was anchored in Singapore's territorial waters. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/OSMAN SAPIAN



Johor’s Menteri Besar Osman Sapian shared photos on social media of him visiting a Malaysian government vessel anchored in Singapore’s territorial waters off Tuas.

SIA fires pilot whose failed alcohol test caused Melbourne-Wellington flight cancellation



The incident in Melbourne on Sept 15 had forced Singapore Airlines to cancel a Melbourne-Wellington (New Zealand) service. PHOTO: ST FILE



SIA said that it is working with other stakeholders, including its pilots' union, to study new measures to prevent a similar incident.

Singtel enters electricity retail market with tie-up





Singtel hopes to provide greater value, choice and flexibility to Singapore households with Singtel Power. PHOTO: ST FILE



Telco giant Singtel is entering the electricity retail business for the first time, following in the footsteps of rivals StarHub and M1, although the former pulled out after a brief foray.

Trump eyes emergency powers to pay for border wall, end shutdown



Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump threatened to use emergency powers to bypass Congress and get billions of dollars to pay for a wall on the US-Mexico border.

SMU student arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty of woman he met on social media



A photo of the group study room at the Singapore Management University School of Economics cordoned off with police tape was circulating online on Jan 8, 2019. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER READER



The alleged victim said that she had gone to SMU's campus to study with the student, who later made advances on her.

Concerns in US over how to enforce terms of a US-China trade deal



While differences remain, experts are optimistic that the United States and China will be able to reach an agreement on trade by March 1. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US business community has flagged the absence of a mechanism to ensure that Beijing delivers on its promises. ST US correspondent Charissa Yong looks at the issue.

Asean, Hong Kong will come under greater scrutiny as US deals with security risks



Hong Kong is now viewed by the US as a separate customs territory from the mainland under the US-Hong Kong Policy Act. PHOTO: REUTERS



The tighter scrutiny by the US on all Chinese tech firms marks the start of a long drawn-out policy - something that Asean and Hong Kong will have to contend with.

Golden Globes: The hidden messages of red carpet fashion



White warriors: (Above from left) actor-director Bradley Cooper (left, with model Irina Shayk) in Gucci; actress Sandra Oh in Versace; and Julianne Moore in Givenchy. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE



Look a little deeper at what is on display at the red carpet and you will find that the fancy gowns and tuxedos have something to say about the times.

