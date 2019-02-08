Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 8.

SingPost fined $100k for failing to meet local mail delivery standards in 2017



Under the regulator's Postal Quality of Service standards, SingPost is required to deliver between 98 and 99 per cent of local basic letters within one working day, and 100 per cent within two working days. PHOTO: ST FILE



SingPost said it has embarked on a review of its mail operations, including hiring 100 more postmen and taking steps to help staff cope with their workloads.

Tricky process to bring American Brochez back to Singapore in HIV registry leak case



Media reports of Mikhy Farrera Brochez's arrest in the US for criminal trespass have helped Singapore authorities locate him, but an arrest warrant is needed to bring him back to Singapore. PHOTO: MUGSHOTS.COM



Lawyers said the American lover of the Singaporean doctor in the HIV Registry leak case is not the subject of an arrest warrant nor facing OSA charges.

Gojek driver allowed to drive pending LTA decision, says interview over 'kidnap' video 'went well'



Gojek driver Kamaruzzaman Abdul Latiff was asked to attend an interview with a Land Transport Authority official on Feb 7, 2019. PHOTOS: KAMARUZZAMAN ABDUL LATIFF, SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK



The Gojek driver said that LTA has allowed him to continue to drive for the ride-hailing firm until a decision is made.

French teacher from MOE Language Centre arrested in Bangkok for sex with minors



French-language teacher Jean-Christophe Quenot, 51, was arrested by police in a hotel room in Bangkok on Feb 4, 2019. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



On the matter, MOE said that it will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against staff who do not adhere to its standards of conduct and discipline.

Trump says he and China's Xi will not meet before March 1 trade deadline





US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders in Beijing, China, on Nov 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump said he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

The Straits Times moves back to revamped, multimedia newsroom



Editors working at the hub, which is the nerve centre of the ST newsroom. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



ST's new set-up is designed to foster collaboration and enable its journalists to meet readers' changing needs.

Decisive turn in the road for India's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



India's Congress party is relying on her star power and Gandhi family name to revive its fortunes, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Hangout with ST: Spat between Gojek driver and passenger, CNY celebrations



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



In this week's episode, we discuss how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers, and flexible working arrangement for seniors.

Parish of Christ Church: Testament of faith and resilience



Christ Church has been a landmark at the junction of Keng Lee and Dorset roads since it was built in 1941. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The history of the church begins with the Christians among the Tamil community who settled in Singapore.

That old suit? It's new again



A Berluti outfit at the men's Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection fashion show in Paris last month. Suits will never go out of fashion. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



While casual wear is trending, tailoring is now slowly regaining its place in the fashion zeitgeist after years of being deemed demode.

