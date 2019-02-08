Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 8.
SingPost fined $100k for failing to meet local mail delivery standards in 2017
SingPost said it has embarked on a review of its mail operations, including hiring 100 more postmen and taking steps to help staff cope with their workloads.
Tricky process to bring American Brochez back to Singapore in HIV registry leak case
Lawyers said the American lover of the Singaporean doctor in the HIV Registry leak case is not the subject of an arrest warrant nor facing OSA charges.
Gojek driver allowed to drive pending LTA decision, says interview over 'kidnap' video 'went well'
The Gojek driver said that LTA has allowed him to continue to drive for the ride-hailing firm until a decision is made.
French teacher from MOE Language Centre arrested in Bangkok for sex with minors
On the matter, MOE said that it will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against staff who do not adhere to its standards of conduct and discipline.
Trump says he and China's Xi will not meet before March 1 trade deadline
US President Donald Trump said he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.
The Straits Times moves back to revamped, multimedia newsroom
ST's new set-up is designed to foster collaboration and enable its journalists to meet readers' changing needs.
Decisive turn in the road for India's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
India's Congress party is relying on her star power and Gandhi family name to revive its fortunes, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Hangout with ST: Spat between Gojek driver and passenger, CNY celebrations
In this week's episode, we discuss how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers, and flexible working arrangement for seniors.
Parish of Christ Church: Testament of faith and resilience
The history of the church begins with the Christians among the Tamil community who settled in Singapore.
That old suit? It's new again
While casual wear is trending, tailoring is now slowly regaining its place in the fashion zeitgeist after years of being deemed demode.