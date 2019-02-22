Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 22

Record high in trade between Singapore and the European Union



The European Union has also increased its surplus in goods trade with Singapore, which has been growing since 2015, to hit 16 billion euros in 2018, up from 13 billion in 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Trade in goods between Singapore and the EU hit a record high of 58.1 billion euros in 2018. Total trade crossed the symbolic 100 billion euro mark for the first time in 2017.

Parents call for regulation of school-bus fares, services



On average, it will cost a family at least $945 a year for a one-way, school-bus arrangement per child and at least $1,134 for the two-way deal. School-bus firms require families to pay for a 12-month service even though school terms last nine months. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Parents' main complaints include high school bus fees. Find out how your kids' fees compare to those charged by other bus operators here: http://str.sg/oEy9

ST Athlete of the Year: Bowler Muhammad Jaris Goh and hockey player Sean See feted as 2018's best



National bowler Muhammad Jaris Goh (left) was named The Straits Times' Athlete of the Year 2018, while St Andrew's Secondary's hockey captain Sean See won the ST Young Athlete of the Year award. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The national bowler fired the Singapore men's team to a first medal at the World Men's Championships and a long-overdue medal at the Asian Games in 2018.

Police say Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged Chicago attack to advance career





Smollett appears in a booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department. PHOTO: REUTERS



Smollett staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary on the hip-hop TV drama Empire, Chicago’s police chief said.

Workplace fatalities edge to new low, but more non-fatal injuries on the job last year



The construction sector remained the top contributor of deaths, with 14 fatal accidents, two more than the year before. PHOTO: ST FILE



A record low of 41 workers died on the job in 2018, with the construction sector having the highest number of fatalities.

Merdeka Generation Package: Time to move beyond one-time 'packages'



Many older persons among the so-called Merdeka Generation (those born in the 1950s, who are in their 60s today) still have needs for income and healthcare which require public resources to support, the writer says. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Introducing one-off, cohort-based rewards is not a principled, sustainable, or solidarity-enhancing way to protect people in retirement, says NTU head of sociology Teo You Yenn.

Asia and the three tsunamis



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Other nations should take note because what Singapore is picking up applies to the broader region as well, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Hangout with ST: Budget 2019 and how SingPost can improve its services



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH



Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

70-year-old newspaper vendor killed in accident; bus driver arrested, police looking for witnesses



Police at the scene where a 70-year-old newspaper vendor was killed in an accident with a lorry and a bus in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Mr Oh Swee Hai, who had delivered newspapers for more than 50 years, was killed in the accident on his way home after making his morning rounds.

Aaron Kwok: I'm an actor, I'm crazy



In the last 14 years, Aaron Kwok has earned about 20 nominations and won nearly 10 acting awards in film festivals around the world. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The Hong Kong star says actors like to punish themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally with different roles.

