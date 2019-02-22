Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 22

Record high in trade between Singapore and the European Union
Trade in goods between Singapore and the EU hit a record high of 58.1 billion euros in 2018. Total trade crossed the symbolic 100 billion euro mark for the first time in 2017.
Parents call for regulation of school-bus fares, services
Parents' main complaints include high school bus fees. Find out how your kids' fees compare to those charged by other bus operators here: http://str.sg/oEy9
ST Athlete of the Year: Bowler Muhammad Jaris Goh and hockey player Sean See feted as 2018's best
The national bowler fired the Singapore men's team to a first medal at the World Men's Championships and a long-overdue medal at the Asian Games in 2018.
Police say Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged Chicago attack to advance career
Smollett staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary on the hip-hop TV drama Empire, Chicago’s police chief said.
Workplace fatalities edge to new low, but more non-fatal injuries on the job last year
A record low of 41 workers died on the job in 2018, with the construction sector having the highest number of fatalities.
Merdeka Generation Package: Time to move beyond one-time 'packages'
Introducing one-off, cohort-based rewards is not a principled, sustainable, or solidarity-enhancing way to protect people in retirement, says NTU head of sociology Teo You Yenn.
Asia and the three tsunamis
Other nations should take note because what Singapore is picking up applies to the broader region as well, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Hangout with ST: Budget 2019 and how SingPost can improve its services
Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.
70-year-old newspaper vendor killed in accident; bus driver arrested, police looking for witnesses
Mr Oh Swee Hai, who had delivered newspapers for more than 50 years, was killed in the accident on his way home after making his morning rounds.
Aaron Kwok: I'm an actor, I'm crazy
The Hong Kong star says actors like to punish themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally with different roles.