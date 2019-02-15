Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 15.

Budget to focus on helping companies embrace tech, train workers to lift productivity: Heng Swee Keat



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat (second from right) and FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng (right) speaking to Autostore picker Norliati binte Othman (in blue) at the FairPrice Hub in Benoi. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



"As we redesign jobs, we will need to help workers learn new skills," said the Finance Minister.

ofo's bike-sharing licence suspended by LTA



One requirement which ofo is said to have fulfilled is to reduce its fleet of bicycles, which numbered around 70,000 last year, to the required 10,000. PHOTO: ST FILE



This comes after ofo missed Wednesday's deadline to meet LTA's regulatory requirements.

Trump to sign border Bill and declare national emergency for more wall money



Trump waits to greet Colombia's president at the White House, Feb 13, 2019. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Mr Trump’s administration suggested he could use national emergency powers to redirect money already committed by Congress for other purposes towards paying for his wall.

Community Health Assist Scheme patient not subsidised for polyclinic X-rays



Part-time taxi driver Charlie Lim with his wife's polyclinic bill. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



If the X-rays had been requested by a polyclinic doctor, the patient would have had to pay much less, and could also turn to her Medisave.

On patrol with TransCom: Transport security officers made 723 arrests last year



TransCom officer Muhammad Sayyid Sulaiman Mohamed Fauzi (in front) and his team patrolling MRT stations in Singapore. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The number of arrests made as a result of spot checks by the unit, that turns 10 this year, is up from 646 in 2017.

Singapore-based billionaire Jim Rogers says he's not visiting North Korea next month as claimed by report



American investor Jim Rogers said he had not been contacted by the North Korean government. PHOTO: JIM ROGERS



The American investor said, however, that he hopes to be able to make the trip this year as he expects some changes to take place before too long.

HIV data leak: Facebook removes Mikhy Farrera Brochez's accounts for violating policies on privacy and bullying



American Mikhy Farrera Brochez, who is at the centre of the HIV Registry data leak, had at least two Facebook accounts that have since been deleted. PHOTO: MUGSHOTS.COM



ST understands that Facebook removed his accounts because of policy violations and that this was not related to a government request.

Water and fishing activities suspended at Lower Seletar Reservoir after crocodile spotted



Two men fishing at Lower Seletar Reservoir, on Aug 22, 2018. PUB officers said they are hunting a crocodile that was spotted in the area on Feb 14, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



PUB also advised the public to be alert and to avoid going near the edge of the reservoir water.

Hangout with ST: ST Singaporean of the Year and Valentine's Day special



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: FATYN AFIQAH



Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Tress relief: More people seeking help for hair loss



Hair is not called crowning glory for nothing. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



More people are seeking help for hair loss, which may be treated with oral medication, low-level laser light therapy and hair transplants.

