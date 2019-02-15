Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 15.
Budget to focus on helping companies embrace tech, train workers to lift productivity: Heng Swee Keat
"As we redesign jobs, we will need to help workers learn new skills," said the Finance Minister.
ofo's bike-sharing licence suspended by LTA
This comes after ofo missed Wednesday's deadline to meet LTA's regulatory requirements.
Trump to sign border Bill and declare national emergency for more wall money
Mr Trump’s administration suggested he could use national emergency powers to redirect money already committed by Congress for other purposes towards paying for his wall.
Community Health Assist Scheme patient not subsidised for polyclinic X-rays
If the X-rays had been requested by a polyclinic doctor, the patient would have had to pay much less, and could also turn to her Medisave.
On patrol with TransCom: Transport security officers made 723 arrests last year
The number of arrests made as a result of spot checks by the unit, that turns 10 this year, is up from 646 in 2017.
Singapore-based billionaire Jim Rogers says he's not visiting North Korea next month as claimed by report
The American investor said, however, that he hopes to be able to make the trip this year as he expects some changes to take place before too long.
HIV data leak: Facebook removes Mikhy Farrera Brochez's accounts for violating policies on privacy and bullying
ST understands that Facebook removed his accounts because of policy violations and that this was not related to a government request.
Water and fishing activities suspended at Lower Seletar Reservoir after crocodile spotted
PUB also advised the public to be alert and to avoid going near the edge of the reservoir water.
Hangout with ST: ST Singaporean of the Year and Valentine's Day special
Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Tress relief: More people seeking help for hair loss
More people are seeking help for hair loss, which may be treated with oral medication, low-level laser light therapy and hair transplants.