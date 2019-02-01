Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 1

'Tremendous' progress in US-China trade talks: Trump



Trump (left) meeting China's Liu He (right) in the Oval Office of the White House. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



President Donald Trump hailed "tremendous progress" in US-China trade negotiations on Thursday and Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that their relations were at a "critical" stage, with one month left to settle their tariff dispute.

READ MORE HERE

At least 12 dead as Arctic freeze spreads into US Northeast



A woman walks in street after a winter storm in Buffalo, New York, on Jan 31, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



A wave of frigid arctic air that paralysed the US Midwest and caused at least a dozen deaths swept across the Northeast on Thursday but was expected to move along by the weekend, making way for warmer weather.

READ MORE HERE

MOH must learn from breaches to build more robust, secure system



Before there is further talk of making the National Electronic Health Records compulsory here, MOH must be very confident it can truly safeguard this information, which will be accessible to thousands of healthcare workers. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



First, it was the massive data breach at Singapore General Hospital in which details of 1.5 million SingHealth patients were stolen, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's medical records.

READ MORE HERE

Deferred High-Speed Rail deal: Malaysia informs Singapore of $15m remittance



An artist’s impression of Bandar Malaysia station as part of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project that has since been suspended. PHOTO: EDELMAN



Malaysia informed Singapore on Thursday afternoon that it has remitted $15 million as payment for the abortive costs the Republic incurred as a result of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project being suspended.

READ MORE HERE

Surgeon said 'light duties' appropriate, sending worker back to work day after surgery for broken collarbone



Dr Kevin Yip Man Hing certified that a worker, who fell from a one-storey height, was fit for "light duties" upon discharge as well as on two subsequent visits to review his condition. PHOTO: DR KEVIN YIP



An orthopaedic surgeon appealed against his conviction of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal for certifying a migrant worker fit for work the day after he had operated on him for a fractured collarbone.

READ MORE HERE

Teachers and parents should work together to teach children to read: Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung was responding to a recent debate that had erupted online following a viral Facebook post made by a former adjunct teacher who had lashed out at parents who do not read to their children. PHOTO: ST FILE



Parents and teachers have a role in teaching kids how to read, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE HERE

New study argues white rice by itself not linked to increased diabetes risk, overall diet quality more important



"Even over a relatively wide range of rice intakes, from half a bowl to several bowls a day, we didn't see much of an increase in the risk of diabetes," said Professor Rob Martinus van Dam. PHOTO: ST FILE



Cutting down on white rice may not in itself lower a person's risk of getting diabetes, two new studies have found.

READ MORE HERE

Plans to relocate crocs near world's tallest statue trigger concern



Crocodiles are being captured from the ponds near the 182m statue of India's Independence Day leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PHOTO: AFP



A plan to relocate crocodiles near the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, has enraged environmentalists and raised concerns for the safety of the endangered animals.

READ MORE HERE

Hangout with ST: A look at the HIV Registry data leak and American reality show The Bachelor



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. Clothes by H&M. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman discuss why American shows are still perpetuating nasty stereotypes about Asian food.

READ MORE HERE

Florida sinkhole caused by secret tunnel to bank



The crude 46m-long tunnel ean from a wooded area to the bank and was wide enough for a single person to crawl through on their stomach. PHOTOS: AFP



The tunnel was just wide enough for a single person to crawl through on their stomach.

READ MORE HERE