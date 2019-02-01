Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Feb 1

'Tremendous' progress in US-China trade talks: Trump
President Donald Trump hailed "tremendous progress" in US-China trade negotiations on Thursday and Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that their relations were at a "critical" stage, with one month left to settle their tariff dispute.
At least 12 dead as Arctic freeze spreads into US Northeast
A wave of frigid arctic air that paralysed the US Midwest and caused at least a dozen deaths swept across the Northeast on Thursday but was expected to move along by the weekend, making way for warmer weather.
MOH must learn from breaches to build more robust, secure system
First, it was the massive data breach at Singapore General Hospital in which details of 1.5 million SingHealth patients were stolen, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's medical records.
Deferred High-Speed Rail deal: Malaysia informs Singapore of $15m remittance
Malaysia informed Singapore on Thursday afternoon that it has remitted $15 million as payment for the abortive costs the Republic incurred as a result of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project being suspended.
Surgeon said 'light duties' appropriate, sending worker back to work day after surgery for broken collarbone
An orthopaedic surgeon appealed against his conviction of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal for certifying a migrant worker fit for work the day after he had operated on him for a fractured collarbone.
Teachers and parents should work together to teach children to read: Ong Ye Kung
Parents and teachers have a role in teaching kids how to read, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.
New study argues white rice by itself not linked to increased diabetes risk, overall diet quality more important
Cutting down on white rice may not in itself lower a person's risk of getting diabetes, two new studies have found.
Plans to relocate crocs near world's tallest statue trigger concern
A plan to relocate crocodiles near the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, has enraged environmentalists and raised concerns for the safety of the endangered animals.
Hangout with ST: A look at the HIV Registry data leak and American reality show The Bachelor
Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman discuss why American shows are still perpetuating nasty stereotypes about Asian food.
Florida sinkhole caused by secret tunnel to bank
The tunnel was just wide enough for a single person to crawl through on their stomach.