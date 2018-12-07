Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 7.
Singapore extends its own port limits and says it will act firmly if Malaysian vessels continue to intrude
While the Republic has so far responded with restraint against aggressive actions by Malaysian government vessels in its waters, it will not hesitate to act firmly to protect its territory and sovereignty, if necessary, it warned.
Mum says prayer for daughter she lost in fatal Bukit Batok collision every time she walks by accident spot
Madam Jacelyn Wong has a three-year-old son and is expecting another boy in February. But, to the housewife and her husband, they will always be a family with three children.
Huawei exec's arrest: Who is Meng Wanzhou?
Born in 1972, Ms Meng Wanzhou, who also goes by Sabrina Meng and Cathy Meng, is the chief financial officer of Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment supplier and the world's No. 2 seller of mobile phones.
Latest disagreement with Malaysia saddens Khaw Boon Wan, sparks feeling of deja vu
Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan was clear that Singaporeans had to be kept apprised of the latest developments. "While we seek cooperation and friendship with other countries, we must never let other countries take advantage of us," said Mr Khaw.
Doctors' fees: From guideline of charges to benchmarks
From 1987 to 2007, a guideline of fees was widely used by doctors and patients. In 2010, that guideline was deemed anti-competition. Yet this year, a schedule of fee benchmarks was issued. What has changed?
Mandarin Orchard sanitising ballroom, opens 24-hour hotline after food poisoning incident
The National Environment Agency, the Ministry of Health and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority have been undertaking joint investigations since Tuesday - collecting food and environmental samples for testing, and sending food handlers for stool screening.
Fearing 'Act IV' of unrest, France to close Eiffel Tower, Louvre, over weekend
France will close the Eiffel Tower and other tourism landmarks in Paris and draft in thousands more security forces on Saturday to stave off another wave of violent protests in the country over living costs.
Ho Ching and Jenny Lee move up the ranks in Forbes' 2018 list of 100 most powerful women
Coming in at No. 17 in Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list this year is Temasek's chief executive and executive director Ho Ching. In the 87th spot is Ms Jenny Lee, managing partner of global venture capital firm GGV Capital.
Politics, race, music dominate Golden Globe film nominations
Movies about race, politics and music dominated nominations for the Golden Globe awards on Thursday, setting the stage for the long Hollywood awards season leading up to the Oscars in February.
Photos of white reindeer calf a 'Christmas miracle'
An uncommon genetic mutation strips the white reindeer's fur of pigment, allowing the animals to blend into their snowy surroundings.