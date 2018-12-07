Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 7.

Singapore extends its own port limits and says it will act firmly if Malaysian vessels continue to intrude



A Malaysian government vessel (left) near a Singapore Police Coast Guard vessel (right), as seen from the south of Tuas View Extension on Dec 6, 2018. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



While the Republic has so far responded with restraint against aggressive actions by Malaysian government vessels in its waters, it will not hesitate to act firmly to protect its territory and sovereignty, if necessary, it warned.

Mum says prayer for daughter she lost in fatal Bukit Batok collision every time she walks by accident spot



Madam Jacelyn Wong lost four-year-old daughter Eleanor Tan Si Xuan on Oct 9, 2017, in a fatal car accident. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JACELYN WONG



Madam Jacelyn Wong has a three-year-old son and is expecting another boy in February. But, to the housewife and her husband, they will always be a family with three children.

Huawei exec's arrest: Who is Meng Wanzhou?



Ms Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, was detained by the Canadian authorities in Vancouver on Dec 1. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Born in 1972, Ms Meng Wanzhou, who also goes by Sabrina Meng and Cathy Meng, is the chief financial officer of Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment supplier and the world's No. 2 seller of mobile phones.

Latest disagreement with Malaysia saddens Khaw Boon Wan, sparks feeling of deja vu



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan was clear that Singaporeans had to be kept apprised of the latest developments. "While we seek cooperation and friendship with other countries, we must never let other countries take advantage of us," said Mr Khaw.

Doctors' fees: From guideline of charges to benchmarks



The newly-launched fee benchmarks represents a return to the Government's philosophy, spelt out in a 1993 White Paper, of intervening directly in the healthcare sector where the market fails to keep costs down, the writer says. PHOTO: ST FILE



From 1987 to 2007, a guideline of fees was widely used by doctors and patients. In 2010, that guideline was deemed anti-competition. Yet this year, a schedule of fee benchmarks was issued. What has changed?

Mandarin Orchard sanitising ballroom, opens 24-hour hotline after food poisoning incident



The hotel is working to clean and sanitise the Grand Mandarin Ballroom and dispose of all ready-to-eat food, as instructed by the authorities. According to the Mandarin Orchard, organisers of all upcoming events have been told to make alternative arrangements, with assistance from the hotel. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The National Environment Agency, the Ministry of Health and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority have been undertaking joint investigations since Tuesday - collecting food and environmental samples for testing, and sending food handlers for stool screening.

Fearing 'Act IV' of unrest, France to close Eiffel Tower, Louvre, over weekend



Riot police take up positions on Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower, during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) as well as radical elements (far left, and far right) and looters, in Paris, France, on Dec 1, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



France will close the Eiffel Tower and other tourism landmarks in Paris and draft in thousands more security forces on Saturday to stave off another wave of violent protests in the country over living costs.

Ho Ching and Jenny Lee move up the ranks in Forbes' 2018 list of 100 most powerful women



Temasek's chief executive and exexutive director Ho Ching (left) came in 17th, while managing partner of GGV Capital Jenny Lee came in 87th. PHOTOS: FLAME COMMUNICATIONS, DBS



Coming in at No. 17 in Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list this year is Temasek's chief executive and executive director Ho Ching. In the 87th spot is Ms Jenny Lee, managing partner of global venture capital firm GGV Capital.

Politics, race, music dominate Golden Globe film nominations



(From left) US actors Leslie Mann, Terry Crews, Danai Gurira and Christian Slater attend the nomination announcements for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Dec 6, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Movies about race, politics and music dominated nominations for the Golden Globe awards on Thursday, setting the stage for the long Hollywood awards season leading up to the Oscars in February.

Photos of white reindeer calf a 'Christmas miracle'



Photos of a rare white reindeer calf were uploaded on Instagram by a Norwegian photographer on Dec 3, 2018. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM/MADS



An uncommon genetic mutation strips the white reindeer's fur of pigment, allowing the animals to blend into their snowy surroundings.

