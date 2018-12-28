Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 28.

Additional $5 charge for indiscriminately parked shared bikes from Jan 14



The QR codes can be found at all public bicycle parking areas, including yellow boxes and bicycle parking racks. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN





Those who park shared bicycles outside of designated parking areas three or more times within a year will be banned from all bike-sharing services for one month.

Dow finishes up 1.1% as US stocks rebound



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Dec 26, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS



Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Thursday following a late-afternoon surge as worries over slowing economic growth gave way to bargain-hunting.

Police to beef up their presence for New Year's Eve countdown at Marina Bay



About 700 police officers will be deployed for this year's Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Partygoers enjoying the fireworks display this New Year's Eve at Marina Bay may catch a glimpse of a police drone in the sky.

Beijing's proposed law could help defuse US-China trade tensions, say analysts



This new law comes as the US has accused China of unfair trade practices, which include intellectual property theft as well as forced technology transfers through the joint ventures that foreign companies are required to set up with their local partners. PHOTO: AFP



The law proposes to ban forced technology transfers and illegal government "interference" in foreign companies, an issue at the heart of China's trade war with the US.

Police officer forged statement of alleged victim of molestation, portraying her as willing party



Senior Staff Sergeant Kalaivani Kalimuthu (above) had forged the woman's statement because she could not meet the alleged victim and wanted to complete the investigation quickly.ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



A female police officer forged the statement of a woman who reported that she was molested, and gave the impression that the alleged victim did not mind being touched.

Motorist's bid to be involved in accident victim's hearing rejected by High Court



The scene of the 2015 accident in Hougang. The victim, then aged 23, suffered multiple injuries, including severe traumatic brain damage. PHOTO: STOMP



The High Court has rejected a motorist's bid to be involved in a hearing on the mental capacity of the victim of an accident he allegedly caused.

Look ahead 2019: 3 things to watch out for in Asia



Emperor Akihito greeting well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on his 85th birthday on Dec 23. With him and Empress Michiko are (from left) Crown Princess Masako, Crown Prince Naruhito, Prince Akishino and princesses Kiko, Mako and Kako. PHOTO: REUTERS



Stressed US-China relations, Prince Naruhito's ascension as Japan's emperor and Indian PM Narendra Modi's uphill electoral battle are three things to watch in 2019.

Hangout with ST: Road etiquette for cyclists and drivers, where to catch New Year's Eve fireworks



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Rachel Quek as they talk about the hottest topics this week.ST PHOTO: AILEEN TEO



Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

Let's shed more light on the disabled



Members of the Handicaps Welfare Association trying out the wheelchair ramp of a three-door single-deck bus last year. The writer says that even as we strive to be an inclusive society, we need to equip people with good knowledge so they know what to do to be inclusive. ST FILE PHOTO



Without knowing how many Singaporeans have disabilities, and in what form, how can we enable them for an inclusive society, says Cassandra Chiu.

Meet Ryusuke Moriai, the designer behind the Casio G-Shock watches



Mr Ryusuke Moriai first started working on the G-Shock watches in 1990, and to date has 14 G-Shock designs under his belt.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



The $21 Casio F-91W, arguably the watch of choice for those in Singapore's military forces, was made to be affordable, beautiful and tough, says its designer Mr Moriai.

