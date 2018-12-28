Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 28.
Additional $5 charge for indiscriminately parked shared bikes from Jan 14
Those who park shared bicycles outside of designated parking areas three or more times within a year will be banned from all bike-sharing services for one month.
Dow finishes up 1.1% as US stocks rebound
Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Thursday following a late-afternoon surge as worries over slowing economic growth gave way to bargain-hunting.
Police to beef up their presence for New Year's Eve countdown at Marina Bay
Partygoers enjoying the fireworks display this New Year's Eve at Marina Bay may catch a glimpse of a police drone in the sky.
Beijing's proposed law could help defuse US-China trade tensions, say analysts
The law proposes to ban forced technology transfers and illegal government "interference" in foreign companies, an issue at the heart of China's trade war with the US.
Police officer forged statement of alleged victim of molestation, portraying her as willing party
A female police officer forged the statement of a woman who reported that she was molested, and gave the impression that the alleged victim did not mind being touched.
Motorist's bid to be involved in accident victim's hearing rejected by High Court
The High Court has rejected a motorist's bid to be involved in a hearing on the mental capacity of the victim of an accident he allegedly caused.
Look ahead 2019: 3 things to watch out for in Asia
Stressed US-China relations, Prince Naruhito's ascension as Japan's emperor and Indian PM Narendra Modi's uphill electoral battle are three things to watch in 2019.
Hangout with ST: Road etiquette for cyclists and drivers, where to catch New Year's Eve fireworks
Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.
Let's shed more light on the disabled
Without knowing how many Singaporeans have disabilities, and in what form, how can we enable them for an inclusive society, says Cassandra Chiu.
Meet Ryusuke Moriai, the designer behind the Casio G-Shock watches
The $21 Casio F-91W, arguably the watch of choice for those in Singapore's military forces, was made to be affordable, beautiful and tough, says its designer Mr Moriai.