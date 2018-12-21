Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 21

14 people taken to hospital after tree falls in Sembawang Park
A group of 17 people were having a Christmas celebration and moved into a pavilion at the park when it started raining heavily. Then, the tree fell on the roof and crushed it.
Defence chief James Mattis resigns over Donald Trump’s order to withdraw troops from Syria, officials say
James Mattis, the four-star Marine general turned defense secretary, resigned on Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw 2,000 US troops from Syria, where they have been fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
My friends were trapped under log and roof: Woman in Sembawang Park tree incident
What began as a Christmas celebration in Sembawang Park ended in chaos for Ms Carine Yeo, 44, and her friends.
Pushing further away from grades and book smarts
A wave of change is sweeping through the education system here to shift the focus away from grades and book smarts, says ST Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie.
92% of escalator incidents caused by user behaviour: BCA
To curb errant behaviour on escalators, BCA will encourage escalator operators to put up new posters and stickers on escalator safety.
Singapore high commission says news reports in Malaysia on Johor's port limits are inaccurate
Singapore's High Commission said on Thursday that the Republic's security agencies have been "exercising restraint" in enforcing its territorial waters.
Poorer households use more water to beat heat while richer ones turn up air-con, study finds
The study tracked the water and electricity bills of about 130,000 households staying in apartments from September 2012 to December 2015.
Honeymoon's over, Malaysia's ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan told to buck up
Two prominent PH politicians said the coalition is struggling to fulfil election promises and voters question its willingness to accept former Umno lawmakers into its fold.
Woodlands resident does it again with latest festive project - a Christmas log cabin
Tucked away in a Woodlands neighbourhood, a familiar Christmas scene stands in stark contrast to the HDB blocks around it: a log cabin seemingly blanketed in snow.
Get the look: Round-up of runway fashion trends that will hit stores in 2019
From bright tie dye to structured jumpsuits, ST rounds-up fashion trends that will make their way from the runway to stores next year.