Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 14

Key questions on settling maritime disputes



Tanjung Bin Power Plant and part of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, a container terminal in Johor Baru, as viewed from Tuas West Drive. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea governs all aspects of how the world's seas and oceans, and their resources, are used. Some 168 parties have ratified the convention - one of the few international agreements that nearly all countries abide by in practice. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Options for resolving claims range from negotiations to compulsory settlement.

Main suspect in Strasbourg attack killed in gunbattle with police



French special police forces secure an area during a police operation in the Meinau district of Strasbourg. PHOTO: REUTERS



Cherif Chekatt, 29, was killed after a big police operation was launched.

Singapore has hatched Plan B if Malaysia's egg supply dries up: AVA



Approximately 73 per cent of Singapore's eggs are from Malaysia, according to the Agri-food and Veterinary Authority. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Less than 1 per cent of eggs in Singapore are imported from accredited farms in Thailand, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Singapore asked to help facilitate on key issue at international climate talks



Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, speaks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24) on Dec 12, 2018 in Katowice, Poland. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES



The presidency of UN climate talks being hosted by Poland has asked Singapore to play a lead role in resolving a key topic of contention among countries working to hammer out a deal to limit global warming.

Clementi resident asked to remove Christmas mannequin standing on HDB ledge



The decorations, which are on a ledge above a walkway and near a playground, were spotted at Block 351 Clementi Avenue 2. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY GOH



A Clementi resident who set up Christmas decorations, including a mannequin, on the second-storey ledge outside his Housing Board flat has been asked to remove them for safety reasons.

Abuse towards SCDF officers continues to rise



(From left) Singapore Civil Defence Force Corporal Timothy Chua, Sergeant Abdullah Haron, Sergeant Jeremy Liang and Sergeant Md Fadzli Md Padil. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



The number of cases of abuse towards front-line Singapore Civil Defence Force officers is continuing to rise.

Singapore eateries Sungei Road Laksa and Burnt Ends nominated for inaugural World Restaurant Awards



Sungei Road Laksa has been nominated in the House Special category, while Burnt Ends has been nominated in the No Reservations Required and the Tweezer-free Kitchen of the Year categories. PHOTOS: ST FILE



A panel of 100 judges that represent 36 countries includes the likes of chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, and film-makers.

Around the world in a World War II plane



British pilots Steve Brooks (left) and Matt Jones will be attempting the first circumnavigation around the globe in a 1943 Spitfire, one of the most iconic planes of World War II. PHOTO: IWC



Next August, two British pilots will attempt a world first by circumnavigating the globe in a restored 1943 Spitfire, one of the most iconic planes of World War II.

Virgin Galactic reaches space for first time



Richard Branson watches the take off of Virgin Galactic’s carrier aeroplane. PHOTO: REUTERS



Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, VSS Unity, flew higher than it ever has before on Thursday, surpassing what the US Air Force considers the boundary of space, and marking the first manned flight to space from US soil since 2011.

Medal bonanza for Singapore on first day of World Pencak Silat Championship



Muhammad Iqbal Abdul Rahman in the men's artistic single at the World Pencak Silat Championship on Dec 13, 2018. The 25-year-old Singaporean won to clinch his first world title in five attempts. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SILAT FEDERATION



Training twice daily pays off for national silat exponent Iqbal as Singapore take three golds.

