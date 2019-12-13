Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 13.
British election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives on track to win majority, exit poll predicts
The exit poll shows Mr Johnson’s Conservatives would win 368 seats, enough for a comfortable outright majority in the 650-seat Parliament.
Singapore climbs 2 spots to become 7th most expensive city in Asia for expats; Hong Kong at No. 3
Taking the No. 1 spot globally was Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, which also topped the Asian charts.
Trump signs off US-China trade deal to avert December tariffs
President Donald Trump signed off on a so-called phase-one trade deal with China, averting the Dec 15 introduction of a new wave of US tariffs on about US$160 billion (S$216 billion) of consumer goods from the Asian nation.
British election: Pound soars against Singapore dollar as exit poll points to big Conservative majority
The pound rallied to its highest level since May 2018 after an exit poll projected a strong victory for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
He lost control of the taxi, which mounted a centre divider before hitting a motorcycle and a lorry.
NUS helps PhD students get a Grip on enterprise
Launched in September last year, the Graduate Research Innovation Programme is part of the university's strategy to grow entrepreneurs and deep-tech start-ups for Singapore.
65 Chinese nationals nabbed over online scams in Ipoh raids
A blitz in Cyberjaya last month caught 680 Chinese nationals operating from a six-storey building while another 104 were arrested in Kota Kinabalu.
New year, new protests and problems for Hong Kong
Despite the lull in violence in recent weeks, the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong and its drag on the economy will continue into the new year together with other related problems, analysts warn.
Netflix to be first to screen Story of Yanxi Palace spin-off series from Dec 31
Netflix, in a bid to reign supreme among streaming rivals, will screen Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures from Dec 31, even before Chinese broadcasters do so.
Christmas gift guide 2019: Guide to gifting
For the friends in your life who appreciate all things stylish, here are some gift ideas.