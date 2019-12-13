Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 13.

British election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives on track to win majority, exit poll predicts



The exterior of the BBC building in London showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party winning the election with 368 seats. PHOTO: AFP



The exit poll shows Mr Johnson’s Conservatives would win 368 seats, enough for a comfortable outright majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Singapore climbs 2 spots to become 7th most expensive city in Asia for expats; Hong Kong at No. 3



The results were published by ECA International and assessed cost of living in cities for non-local employees based on a basket of consumer goods and services. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Taking the No. 1 spot globally was Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, which also topped the Asian charts.

Trump signs off US-China trade deal to avert December tariffs



US President Donald Trump reacts during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec 11, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



President Donald Trump signed off on a so-called phase-one trade deal with China, averting the Dec 15 introduction of a new wave of US tariffs on about US$160 billion (S$216 billion) of consumer goods from the Asian nation.

British election: Pound soars against Singapore dollar as exit poll points to big Conservative majority



The Sterling jumped 2.3 per cent to US$1.3460. It also strengthened by 2 per cent to 82.90 pence per euro. PHOTO: REUTERS



The pound rallied to its highest level since May 2018 after an exit poll projected a strong victory for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision



Desmond Tan Tat Siong lost control of the taxi when he was driving along Sungei Kadut Avenue on Sept 19, 2018, and mounted a centre divider before hitting a motorcycle and a lorry. PHOTO: STOMP



He lost control of the taxi, which mounted a centre divider before hitting a motorcycle and a lorry.

NUS helps PhD students get a Grip on enterprise



Dr Lim Seng Han (far left) and Dr Goh Wei Jiang of Craft Health with pills made using technology they discovered, which can 3D-print tablets that combine multiple active ingredients in one pill, with different dosages and release times. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Launched in September last year, the Graduate Research Innovation Programme is part of the university's strategy to grow entrepreneurs and deep-tech start-ups for Singapore.

65 Chinese nationals nabbed over online scams in Ipoh raids



The arrests came after an operation that was held on Dec 9 (above), where 40 Chinese nationals were arrested. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



A blitz in Cyberjaya last month caught 680 Chinese nationals operating from a six-storey building while another 104 were arrested in Kota Kinabalu.

New year, new protests and problems for Hong Kong



Protesters during a rally marking the sixth month anniversary of the protests movement in Hong Kong, on Dec 12, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Despite the lull in violence in recent weeks, the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong and its drag on the economy will continue into the new year together with other related problems, analysts warn.

Netflix to be first to screen Story of Yanxi Palace spin-off series from Dec 31



Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures is a spin-off of last year's huge hit Story Of Yanxi Palace. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NETFLIX



Netflix, in a bid to reign supreme among streaming rivals, will screen Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures from Dec 31, even before Chinese broadcasters do so.

Christmas gift guide 2019: Guide to gifting



PHOTOS: COURTESY OF AESOP, CALVIN KLEIN, DIPTYQUE, HANDMADE HEREOES, HERA, HOURGLASS COSMETICS, LANEIGE, NARS, THE BODY SHOP, COURTESY OF ASIAN CIVILISATIONS MUSEUM, EMBRACE JEWELLERY, MAISON 21G, NAIL DECK, PANDORA, YOURS



For the friends in your life who appreciate all things stylish, here are some gift ideas.

