Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 31.
Tripartite committee proposes tougher measures for companies with poor workplace safety records
The committee - set up to boost workplace safety over the next decade - said government agencies can improve the criteria used to track and disqualify errant contractors.
Video: US in worse position over North Korea than before, say experts
With the US waving the military card amid stalled talks, questions have arisen over whether the historic Trump-Kim summit has come to nought.
Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organisation 'if they don't shape up'
A US withdrawal from the WTO would severely undermine the post-World War II multilateral trading system that the US helped build.
Mixed reactions to DBS' handling of 'ripped Singapore flag' incident
The bank's move to part ways with an employee who sparked controversy on social media has ignited debate about whether bosses are overreacting to pressure by online vigilantes.
CSA's game plan to boost cyber security in Singapore
Companies in 11 critical information infrastructure sectors - such as transport, healthcare, utilities, finance and media - have to step up cyber-security protections. But what are they really supposed to do?
Activists invite Malaysia PM Mahathir to conference on democracy
The group, which included former Singapore student union leader Tan Wah Piow and academic Thum Ping Tjin, discussed Pakatan Harapan's election win at the 80-minute meeting.
Former HDB chairman Hsuan Owyang dies in California, aged 90
A former Wall Street stockbroker, Mr Owyang had an illustrious career in both the private and public sector, and was credited with helping to build Singapore Inc.
Mark Lee says Facebook post seeking donations for daughter's treatment a scam
The actor's five-year-old daughter Calynn is undergoing treatment for an inflammatory condition that affects the kidney.
Video: Apple expected to unveil new phone models, including rumoured 'iPhone XS', on Sept 12
Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models.
Football: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo to face old club Man United in Champions League
The two European giants were drawn together in Group H, while last season's runners-up Liverpool was grouped with French champions PSG and Italy's Napoli.