Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 30.
Interest in climate change shows Singaporeans' long-term thinking: DPM Heng Swee Keat
Singaporeans see the importance of tackling even challenges that are not imminent and of preparing early, said Mr Heng.
Trade tensions hitting US businesses in China
Nearly half of American companies surveyed said they are losing out on sales in China.
China to showcase advanced weapons in biggest military parade for 70th anniversary
The occasion will be an opportunity for President Xi Jinping to flaunt his military modernisation efforts and send a message to the world, particularly the US, that it should not be trifled with.
Huawei's next flagship phone won't have Google apps due to US ban
The new Mate 30 Pro, which is expected to be unveiled next month, could see a 40 per cent to 60 per cent drop in overseas sales as a result.
Trump says US, China plan to have 'a talk' on trade
Mr Trump promised he was not going to give up on the tariff war with China despite concerns expressed by Republican senators and others that uncertainty on trade was contributing to a US economic slowdown.
Casino patrons could receive alerts on how much time and money they have spent to encourage responsible gambling
Singapore is learning from responsible gaming measures that other jurisdictions have introduced, such as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Brazil bans burning for two months to defuse Amazon crisis
It comes as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's renewed demand that French leader Emmanuel Macron withdraw "insults" against him cast doubt on whether Brazil would accept the Group of Seven's offer to help combat the fires.
Sometimes, we scare ourselves thinking about the future of work: Ong Ye Kung
Most occupations and jobs that exist today will still be around in the future, but in a "re-fashioned" form, said Mr Ong.
Apple announces Sept 10 launch event to unveil the latest iPhones
Apple is expected to announce "Pro" successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, as well as an upgrade to the iPhone XR.
Jack Ma says 12-hour work week could be the norm when AI benefits kick in
"I think because of artificial intelligence, people will have more time enjoying being human beings," said Mr Ma.