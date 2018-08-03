Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 3.

US tariffs on Chinese goods will hurt its own consumers and businesses: China Foreign Minister Wang Yi



China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to the media after bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, on Aug 2, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



America's unilateral tariffs on Chinese goods contravene global trade rules and run counter to its own interests, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in pointed comments on Thursday.

Primary 1 registration: 99 popular schools may face a ballot in phase for children with no links



Phase 2C is considered the most competitive as it sees the most number of schools needing a ballot compared to earlier stages, is for children who have no ties to schools. PHOTO: ST FILE



The number is up from the 88 schools oversubscribed last year at the same stage, Phase 2C.

oBike Singapore allegedly transferred $10 million collected from users here to Hong Kong operations, says liquidator



Discarded oBikes are seen at a recycling firm in Tuas on July 14, 2018. PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



The pre-payment, purportedly for the supply of bicycles, has not been returned, and letters of demands will be issued to oBike Hong Kong and founder Shi Yi regarding this, liquidator FTI Consulting said.

US says Russia still carrying out 'pervasive' election meddling



(From left) Dan Coats, Christopher Wray and Kirstjen Nielsen attend the briefing on election security. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump’s top aides said on Thursday (Aug 2) that Russia is behind “pervasive” attempts to interfere in upcoming US elections, in a rejection of denials of meddling that Russian President Vladimir Putin made directly to Trump.

Holland Village carpark to close for development; businesses brace for slowdown



The open-air carpark serving Holland Village will close for development on Aug 13, 2018. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The open-air carpark serving the enclave, popular for its eateries and bars, will close for development on Aug 13.

4 local hotels exchanged commercially sensitive information in 2014 and 2015: Consumer watchdog



The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore identified the four hotels as (clockwise from top left) Capri by Fraser Changi City Singapore, Village Hotel Changi, Village Hotel Katong and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Hotel. PHOTOS: THE BUSINESS TIMES, BERITA HARIAN, SCREENGRAB FROM BEST SINGAPORE HOTEL.NET, ST FILE



The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has found that owners and operators of four hotels have exchanged commercially sensitive information, which infringes the Competition Act.

Apple hits US$1 trillion stock market valuation



Customers from Bangkok posing with their new iPhone Xs at an Apple store in Singapore in November 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Apple became the first US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) publicly listed US company on Thursday, crowning a decade-long rise fuelled by its ubiquitous iPhone.

Beijing investigating highest-ranking monk for sexual assault



Both Master Xuecheng and Longquan monastery have refuted the allegations contained in a 95-page report by two former masters at the monastery. PHOTO: TWITTER/@XUECHENG



China's powerful State Administration for Religious Affairs has begun investigating allegations that the country's highest-ranking Buddhist monk had sexually assaulted nuns under his charge, after a detailed report with the accusations went viral this week.

Football: Irfan Fandi edges closer to dream European move to Portuguese top-tier side Braga



National football team ace Irfan Fandi (left) has been asked to return to Portuguese side Sporting Braga for another trial, after a successful two-week stint with the club's Under-23 team last month. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The eldest of national coach Fandi Ahmad's four sons has been asked to return to Portuguese side Sporting Braga for another trial, after a successful two-week stint with the club's Under-23 team last month.

Food Picks: Jaan goes British, Prime's new zi char stall and Le Binchotan's National Day specials



English garden from Jaan. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke recommends three places to feast at this weekend.

