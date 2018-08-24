Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 24.

Asian Games: Joseph Schooling wins 50m butterfly; silver for Roanne Ho in women's 50m breaststroke



Singapore's Joseph Schooling clocked 23.61 seconds to win the men's 50m butterfly at the Asian Games on Aug 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Swimmer Joseph Schooling won his second gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, when he clocked 23.61 seconds to win the men's 50m butterfly on Thursday night, while Roanne Ho won a silver medal in the women's 50m breaststroke in a national record of 31.23sec.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore continues to rank highly in liveability polls



The National Development Ministry's Centre for Liveable Cities said Singapore will continue to strive to achieve the outcomes set out by the centre's liveability framework. PHOTO: ST FILE



The latest Economic Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Survey shows Singapore's overall rating has risen in a year from 90.4 to 91.2 now, ranking it at No. 37 this year.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: US stocks dip after latest tariff moves



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Wall Street stocks retreated, with markets eyeing US-China trade talks while President Donald Trump warned of dire economic consequences from his impeachment.

READ MORE HERE

Modernising a young nation: SCDF training head cut short his studies to be a fireman



Senior Warrant Officer Mohd Salleh Ali, the Regimental Sergeant-Major at the Civil Defence Academy, at a field training area dubbed the "ruins", a reproduction of a collapsed structure. SWO Salleh was chosen for the MRT Task Force when construction of the first train tunnels started. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



The Merdeka Generation accepted hardships, made sacrifices and answered the call of duty, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he announced plans to help them with their medical expenses during the National Day Rally. The Straits Times speaks to five pioneers in different fields, among them Senior Warrant Officer Mohd Salleh Ali, the current Regimental Sergeant-Major of the Civil Defence Academy.

READ MORE HERE

Khaw Boon Wan meets Malaysian ministers in KL, discusses HSR project and RTS Link



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan with his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ANTHONY LOKE SIEW FOOK



"It was a thorough and detailed discussion. We are optimistic of a win-win resolution soon," Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said of his meeting with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Putrajaya on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Kerala's flood lessons and the Asia project



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Asia must learn lessons from the devastating Kerala floods to prepare for future horrors that will surely come, says Associate Editor Ravi Vellor.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Australia braces for showdown to decide new PM



PM Malcolm Turnbull won a leadership ballot on Tuesday by only seven votes. Since then, three senior ministers have tendered their resignation and called for a second leadership vote, saying they had changed their position. PHOTO: AFP



Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to be forced to resign on Friday, paving the way for a three-way leadership contest to end days of furious infighting in the ruling Liberal party.

READ MORE HERE

Former Fuji Xerox managing director sues company for $1.5m over his dismissal



Fuji Xerox Singapore commissioned a special audit investigation against then managing director Bert Wong in September 2017. PHOTO: FUJI XEROX SINGAPORE



Mr Bert Wong, 62, who was sacked for alleged misconduct last December, three months before his last day of employment, is suing the photocopier company for $1.5 million.

READ MORE HERE

Carousell introduces new payment system to tackle scams; says such cases account for small fraction of transactions



Carousell said it has recently launched a new and safer form of payment system, called CarouPay. In the event of a dispute, the funds would be frozen and released only when the two parties have reached a resolution. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CAROUSELL.COM



Even though 80 per cent of e-commerce scams in the first half ofthis year took place on its platform, Carousell said the cases account for only a small percentage of its transactions. But it added that it has taken steps to tackle the issue, including introducing a new and safer payment system.

READ MORE HERE

New look at old malls like Far East Plaza and Peninsula Shopping Centre



Artist Shaiful Risan (left) and Assistant Professor Liew Kai Khiun are curators of The Mall Museum, a temporary walk-in exhibition that is taking a look at some of the older shopping complexes in Singapore. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Strata-titled malls like Far East Plaza and Peninsula Shopping Centre may be ageing, but an exhibition brings them back to their days of glory.

READ MORE HERE