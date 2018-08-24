Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 24.
Asian Games: Joseph Schooling wins 50m butterfly; silver for Roanne Ho in women's 50m breaststroke
Swimmer Joseph Schooling won his second gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, when he clocked 23.61 seconds to win the men's 50m butterfly on Thursday night, while Roanne Ho won a silver medal in the women's 50m breaststroke in a national record of 31.23sec.
Singapore continues to rank highly in liveability polls
The latest Economic Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Survey shows Singapore's overall rating has risen in a year from 90.4 to 91.2 now, ranking it at No. 37 this year.
VIDEO: US stocks dip after latest tariff moves
Wall Street stocks retreated, with markets eyeing US-China trade talks while President Donald Trump warned of dire economic consequences from his impeachment.
Modernising a young nation: SCDF training head cut short his studies to be a fireman
The Merdeka Generation accepted hardships, made sacrifices and answered the call of duty, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he announced plans to help them with their medical expenses during the National Day Rally. The Straits Times speaks to five pioneers in different fields, among them Senior Warrant Officer Mohd Salleh Ali, the current Regimental Sergeant-Major of the Civil Defence Academy.
Khaw Boon Wan meets Malaysian ministers in KL, discusses HSR project and RTS Link
"It was a thorough and detailed discussion. We are optimistic of a win-win resolution soon," Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said of his meeting with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Putrajaya on Thursday.
Kerala's flood lessons and the Asia project
Asia must learn lessons from the devastating Kerala floods to prepare for future horrors that will surely come, says Associate Editor Ravi Vellor.
VIDEO: Australia braces for showdown to decide new PM
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to be forced to resign on Friday, paving the way for a three-way leadership contest to end days of furious infighting in the ruling Liberal party.
Former Fuji Xerox managing director sues company for $1.5m over his dismissal
Mr Bert Wong, 62, who was sacked for alleged misconduct last December, three months before his last day of employment, is suing the photocopier company for $1.5 million.
Carousell introduces new payment system to tackle scams; says such cases account for small fraction of transactions
Even though 80 per cent of e-commerce scams in the first half ofthis year took place on its platform, Carousell said the cases account for only a small percentage of its transactions. But it added that it has taken steps to tackle the issue, including introducing a new and safer payment system.
New look at old malls like Far East Plaza and Peninsula Shopping Centre
Strata-titled malls like Far East Plaza and Peninsula Shopping Centre may be ageing, but an exhibition brings them back to their days of glory.