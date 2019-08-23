Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 23

Spotlight on 'lottery effect' of flats slated for Keppel Club site



The land will accommodate about 9,000 apartments after the land lease for the 115-year-old country club expires on Dec 31, 2021. PHOTO: URA



Steps like a longer minimum occupation period for the taxpayer-subsidised homes could kick in to mitigate the effect, say experts.

Allowing offensive rap video calling out 'brownface' ad would worsen racism: Shanmugam



Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam speaks at the CNM Leaders Summit at NUS University Hall on Aug 22, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



"If we allow the line to be crossed... then it's free for all, the Chinese can be equally offensive, and the minorities will be the losers in such a conversation."

Chiam See Tong a well-meaning, decent and honest politician and MP: ESM Goh



Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong shakes hands with Mr Chiam See Tong at the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund Charity Gala Dinner at Tang Marriott Plaza on Aug 22, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Despite their differences in views, Mr Chiam practised constructive politics and helped set the tone for civil Parliamentary debate in Singapore, said Mr Goh.

Retirement, re-employment changes driven by vision of 'productive longevity'



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said workers must be willing to reskill and move into new roles, while accepting that beyond a certain age, the terms and conditions of employment may change. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER



"It is a political choice to treat our ageing workforce as an opportunity and not a burden, to enable our people to contribute as long as they wish," said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Hong Kong police charge two among 28 held over Yuen Long attack



A student holding a poster depicting a female protester whose eye was injured, at a rally calling for political reforms outside City Hall in Hong Kong yesterday. Some felt it was unjust that only two people in the Yuen Long attack have been charged so far, and noted that it had taken a month. PHOTO: REUTERS



Both men, aged 48 and 54, were charged with rioting and will make their first appearance in a magistrate's court today.

YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests



A protester wearing a gas mask, an eye patch and a helmet attends an anti-government rally in Hong Kong. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter, said Google.

Malaysia mulls over solutions to Causeway congestion in first special committee meeting



The proposals include widening and extending the Causeway, building a covered pedestrian walkway, setting up a shipping lane and expanding the existing entry points. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Measures being considered include expanding the link, building a covered walkway and creating a shipping lane.

Boris Johnson puts his feet up in Macron's palace as French leader says too late for new Brexit deal



Boris Johnson places his foot on the table during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. PHOTO: AFP



Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Mr Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace.

Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min creates history by reaching world championships quarters



Singapore's Yeo Jia Min during her third round women's singles match against Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu at the 2019 Badminton World Championships on Aug 22, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Yeo, who defeated world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the second round of the tournament, was constantly referred to as a giant-killer by commentators.

Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend



Former radio DJ Daniel Ong successfully proposed to his artist girlfriend Fay Tan while on holiday in Maldives on Aug 21, 2019. PHOTOS: DANIEL ONG



Ong proposed while on holiday in the Maldives at Club Med Finolhu Villas.

