Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 23

Spotlight on 'lottery effect' of flats slated for Keppel Club site
Steps like a longer minimum occupation period for the taxpayer-subsidised homes could kick in to mitigate the effect, say experts.
Allowing offensive rap video calling out 'brownface' ad would worsen racism: Shanmugam
"If we allow the line to be crossed... then it's free for all, the Chinese can be equally offensive, and the minorities will be the losers in such a conversation."
Chiam See Tong a well-meaning, decent and honest politician and MP: ESM Goh
Despite their differences in views, Mr Chiam practised constructive politics and helped set the tone for civil Parliamentary debate in Singapore, said Mr Goh.
Retirement, re-employment changes driven by vision of 'productive longevity'
"It is a political choice to treat our ageing workforce as an opportunity and not a burden, to enable our people to contribute as long as they wish," said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.
Hong Kong police charge two among 28 held over Yuen Long attack
Both men, aged 48 and 54, were charged with rioting and will make their first appearance in a magistrate's court today.
YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests
This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter, said Google.
Malaysia mulls over solutions to Causeway congestion in first special committee meeting
Measures being considered include expanding the link, building a covered walkway and creating a shipping lane.
Boris Johnson puts his feet up in Macron's palace as French leader says too late for new Brexit deal
Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Mr Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace.
Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min creates history by reaching world championships quarters
Yeo, who defeated world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the second round of the tournament, was constantly referred to as a giant-killer by commentators.
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Ong proposed while on holiday in the Maldives at Club Med Finolhu Villas.