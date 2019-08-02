Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 2.
US to hit $413 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff
Mr Trump said he could further ratchet up the tariff rate – even beyond 25 per cent – depending on progress in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump plays down new apparent North Korea test, still open to talks
He said the projectiles were short-range and "very standard" and would not affect his willingness to negotiate with Pyongyang.
Woman gets 11 years' jail in one of Singapore's worst cases of maid abuse
The woman used an array of household items – such as a hammer, chopper, bamboo pole and stone pestle or pounder – to hit her Indonesian maid, causing permanent disfiguration.
Trump's new tariffs throw cold water on hopes for China deal, raise worries over US economy
There are many ways China can retaliate going beyond just the techniques the US is using, said an analyst.
Return of midges in area around Pandan Reservoir ‘like horror movie scene’
While these midges do not bite or spread diseases, they can be a nuisance when present in large numbers.
Norway assures Singapore consumers its fresh salmon are 'safe to eat'; batch with bacteria had been recalled
The small strain of listeria monocytogenes found is limited to a specific batch, it said.
Kovan double murder: Ex-cop fails in his bid to be spared the gallows
The decision came some six years to the day - July 10, 2013 - that the murders took place.
Hong Kong's 'open source' protests where everyone has a say in what to do is unprecedented
Much of the action has been initiated by mostly young protesters who do most of their planning on the Reddit-like LIHKG forum, as well as in chat groups on Telegram.
Athletics: Shock as two-time marathon champion Soh Rui Yong is not selected for SEA Games
The national Olympic body said there have been numerous instances where Soh has displayed conduct that falls short of the standards of attitude and behaviour that it expects of and holds its athletes to.
Hangout with ST: Preetipls rap video misses the mark, and Hangout's NDP 2019 coverage
Primech Services and Engineering's chief executive Vernon Kwek, who was previously declared bankrupt and sent to jail twice before turning his life around, will also appear in the show.