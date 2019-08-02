Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 2.

US to hit $413 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff



Trump said trade talks with China will continue. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Mr Trump said he could further ratchet up the tariff rate – even beyond 25 per cent – depending on progress in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump plays down new apparent North Korea test, still open to talks



A ballistic missile is launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31, 2019.PHOTO: AFP



He said the projectiles were short-range and "very standard" and would not affect his willingness to negotiate with Pyongyang.

Woman gets 11 years' jail in one of Singapore's worst cases of maid abuse



Zariah Mohd Ali was sentenced to 11 years' jail while her husband Mohamad Dahlan was sentenced to 15 months' jail for his role in the abuse. Indonesian domestic worker Khanifah (right) suffered permanent disfiguration after the abuse.PHOTOS: ST FILE, KUA CHEE SIONG



The woman used an array of household items – such as a hammer, chopper, bamboo pole and stone pestle or pounder – to hit her Indonesian maid, causing permanent disfiguration.

Trump's new tariffs throw cold water on hopes for China deal, raise worries over US economy



The US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia, at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Aug 1, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



There are many ways China can retaliate going beyond just the techniques the US is using, said an analyst.

Return of midges in area around Pandan Reservoir ‘like horror movie scene’



PUB is carrying out fogging twice daily around the reservoir dyke, drains and surrounding vegetation in the mornings and evenings. The amenities centre there will also be partially closed.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



While these midges do not bite or spread diseases, they can be a nuisance when present in large numbers.

Norway assures Singapore consumers its fresh salmon are 'safe to eat'; batch with bacteria had been recalled



The Singapore Food Agency issued the recall on July 31, 2019, to Yu Fish after it found the bacteria in a sample of its fresh Atlantic salmon.PHOTO: SFA



The small strain of listeria monocytogenes found is limited to a specific batch, it said.

Kovan double murder: Ex-cop fails in his bid to be spared the gallows



Iskandar Rahmat (right) has been behind bars since being nabbed in 2013 for the killings.PHOTO: ST FILE



The decision came some six years to the day - July 10, 2013 - that the murders took place.

Hong Kong's 'open source' protests where everyone has a say in what to do is unprecedented



Protesters walking around Hong Kong's airport on July 30, 2019, spreading the message of the anti-extradition Bill movement to foreigners visiting the city.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Much of the action has been initiated by mostly young protesters who do most of their planning on the Reddit-like LIHKG forum, as well as in chat groups on Telegram.

Athletics: Shock as two-time marathon champion Soh Rui Yong is not selected for SEA Games



The 27-year-old runner was not among the 585 athletes in 49 sports that were listed in a media statement released by the Singapore National Olympic Council.PHOTO: ST FILE



The national Olympic body said there have been numerous instances where Soh has displayed conduct that falls short of the standards of attitude and behaviour that it expects of and holds its athletes to.

Hangout with ST: Preetipls rap video misses the mark, and Hangout's NDP 2019 coverage



In this week's episode, multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman discuss Nets' 'brownface' advertising campaign, and how the response video by Preeti and Subhas Nair misses the mark.ST PHOTO: AZIM AZMAN



Primech Services and Engineering's chief executive Vernon Kwek, who was previously declared bankrupt and sent to jail twice before turning his life around, will also appear in the show.

