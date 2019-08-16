Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 16.

Dow, S&P 500 end higher in volatile session after rout

The modest recovery came after US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on rising recession fears, with the Dow suffering its worst session of 2019.

Delay in eating food from Spize may have contributed to man's death: MOH official

Food left at room temperature in Singapore's climate could provide a favourable condition for bacteria to proliferate, the official told the coroner's court.

China will quell Hong Kong protests that show signs of terrorism: Chinese ambassador to UK

"We have enough solutions and enough power within the limits of basic law to quell any unrest swiftly," said Ambassador Liu Xiaoming.

Hong Kong: A city divided as more take sides amid growing unrest

Some political watchers believe the trend will continue as Hong Kong society decides what to do amid the fallout.

Malaysia to show India-born Muslim preacher the door after attacks on Chinese, Indians

Fugitive Indian televangelist Zakir Naik has openly attacked other religions in Malaysia when proselytising.

Israel bans entry to outspoken US congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar

The decision was announced shortly after US President Donald Trump tweeted that it would "show great weakness" if Israel allowed them to visit.

Scientists confirm July set new global heat record

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said July was 0.95 deg C warmer than the 20th century average of 15.8 deg C for the month.

CAAS chief sets sights on faster airport clearance

By 2024, air travellers should be able to arrive at the airport 85 minutes before their flight - a 30 per cent improvement from the current average of two hours.

Fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles hit three-year low in 2018

To bring down the figures, an islandwide operation against errant heavy vehicles was carried out on Thursday.

From dance school to the Navy: SAF scholar among 4 President's Scholars this year

As a young dancer in primary school, Midshipman Allison Tan Sue Min was touched by the sense of belonging and closeness she saw in a group of dancers preparing for a performance. "I found that same spirit in the Navy," she said.

