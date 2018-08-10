Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 10.

VIDEO: NDP 2018: Celebrating a shared Singapore at 53rd birthday bash



Fireworks lighting up the night sky during the grand finale of the National Day Parade at the Marina Bay floating platform yesterday. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The ninth National Day Parade to be held at the Marina Bay floating platform saw 25,000 spectators celebrate their unity in diversity.

Some Singapore businesses go cashless as more consumers embrace e-payment



Cake cafe Lady M, whose outlets at South Beach and Scotts Square are cashless, has seen shorter billing and waiting times for customers, among other benefits, after accepting only non-cash payment methods like Alipay. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



The cash-free business has been picking up steam here, with a growing number of businesses taking a hardline approach and no longer accepting cash.

VIDEO: 3 Singapore Red Cross volunteers in Lombok caught in latest 6.2-magnitude earthquake



Singapore Red Cross volunteer Lee Siew Yian (centre) with residents in a village in West Lombok, where she is in for relief efforts. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LEE SIEW YIAN



They were buying relief supplies at a market in West Lombok when the quake struck on Thursday, causing the ground to shake.

VIDEO: Customers flock to char kway teow stall in Bedok armed with eggs - to relive the past



Owner Dominic Neo prepared about 900 plates worth of noodles for the National Day promotion on Aug 9, 2018. ST PHOTO: TOH TING WEI



Liang Ji Kway Teow King in New Upper Changi Road was selling the dish for 50 cents per plate to diners who brought along their own eggs on National Day.

High-roller fails to void $6m debt at Resorts World Sentosa casino



The businessman first visited RWS in July 2010 with the prospect of opening a seafood restaurant, and later became a casino premium member who rolled at its high-limit gaming area. PHOTO: ST FILE



The High Court rejected Malaysian businessman Lee Fook Kheun's claim that he was intoxicated when he inked $10 million in credit deals.

VIDEO: At least 29 children killed in strike on Yemen bus



A man transports a child to a hospital after he was wounded in a reported air strike in Saada. PHOTO: AFP



The Saudi-led coalition is facing a growing outcry over the attack - which it called “legitimate military action” - in rebel-held northen Yemen.

Indonesia's Jokowi picks cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate in 2019 presidential polls



Indonesian president Joko Widodo (left) has picked cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/KHMARUFAMIN



The surprise move is seen as an attempt to bolster the Indonesia President's Islamic credentials ahead of an election battle with former general Prabowo Subianto.

North Korea says US 'throwing cold water' on denuclearisation progress



US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) strolling together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa, Singapore, on June 12, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



North Korea said Washington's push for full sanctions pressure against Pyongyang would stall progress on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

VIDEO: Slew of upgrades in Galaxy Note9 as Samsung targets power users



Samsung unveiled its newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note9, on Aug 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Samsung has upgraded its flagship smartphone's battery life, storage, speed and processing power to exceed or match its competitors.

Jewellers Poh Heng, Lee Hwa and Soo Kee get new shine to draw in younger customers



Lee Hwa's Charmes Les Gemmes collection; charms from Poh Heng's Carousel Charms range (above) and Soo Kee's Uno Black Collection Stackable Rings. PHOTO: POH HENG



Singapore's three biggest jewellery chains are looking to shed their old-school image and woo younger customers with new collections and tweaks to their mainstays.

