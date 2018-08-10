Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 10.
VIDEO: NDP 2018: Celebrating a shared Singapore at 53rd birthday bash
The ninth National Day Parade to be held at the Marina Bay floating platform saw 25,000 spectators celebrate their unity in diversity.
Some Singapore businesses go cashless as more consumers embrace e-payment
The cash-free business has been picking up steam here, with a growing number of businesses taking a hardline approach and no longer accepting cash.
VIDEO: 3 Singapore Red Cross volunteers in Lombok caught in latest 6.2-magnitude earthquake
They were buying relief supplies at a market in West Lombok when the quake struck on Thursday, causing the ground to shake.
VIDEO: Customers flock to char kway teow stall in Bedok armed with eggs - to relive the past
Liang Ji Kway Teow King in New Upper Changi Road was selling the dish for 50 cents per plate to diners who brought along their own eggs on National Day.
High-roller fails to void $6m debt at Resorts World Sentosa casino
The High Court rejected Malaysian businessman Lee Fook Kheun's claim that he was intoxicated when he inked $10 million in credit deals.
VIDEO: At least 29 children killed in strike on Yemen bus
The Saudi-led coalition is facing a growing outcry over the attack - which it called “legitimate military action” - in rebel-held northen Yemen.
Indonesia's Jokowi picks cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate in 2019 presidential polls
The surprise move is seen as an attempt to bolster the Indonesia President's Islamic credentials ahead of an election battle with former general Prabowo Subianto.
North Korea says US 'throwing cold water' on denuclearisation progress
North Korea said Washington's push for full sanctions pressure against Pyongyang would stall progress on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.
VIDEO: Slew of upgrades in Galaxy Note9 as Samsung targets power users
Samsung has upgraded its flagship smartphone's battery life, storage, speed and processing power to exceed or match its competitors.
Jewellers Poh Heng, Lee Hwa and Soo Kee get new shine to draw in younger customers
Singapore's three biggest jewellery chains are looking to shed their old-school image and woo younger customers with new collections and tweaks to their mainstays.