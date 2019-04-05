Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 5

17,000 households in Kulai go dry after ammonia pollution in Johor river; PUB also stops treatment of water at Johor plant
High-level of ammonia pollution in Johor's Sungai Sayong, which has disrupted water supply to about 17,000 households in Kulai, has also forced Singapore's national water authority PUB to stop treatment operations in its waterworks there on Thursday afternoon.
22 students from NUS residential college down with gastroenteritis symptoms, MOH and SFA investigating
More than 20 students of a residential college at the National University of Singapore have fallen ill after eating food from the accommodation's dining hall.
Trump says China trade deal isn't ready but it may be 'monumental'
"We have a ways to go," US President Donald Trump told reporters at a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House. "We are rounding the turn."
Hyflux and SMI clash over what led to death of rescue deal
Hyflux and its former white knight SM Investments have clashed over what led to the death of a $530 million restructuring deal.
LTA launches digital payment scheme for public transport
Launched by the Land Transport Authority on Thursday, SimplyGo links a user's Mastercard credit or debit card to the transport providers.
Random alcohol testing: What about substance abuse?
On Sept 15, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Melbourne, Australia to Wellington in New Zealand was cancelled after the pilot failed a random alcohol test.
Hangout with ST: Integrated resorts expansion and Singapore's fake news Bill
Hangout with ST is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Supporters churn out songs and dance moves as Indonesia's presidential race heats up
As the electoral race nears a crescendo, creative Indonesians - from musicians and millennial singer wannabes to middle-aged housewives - are cheering for their candidates with dances and songs on the streets and on the Internet.
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos reach biggest divorce deal in history
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie, has finalised the biggest divorce settlement in history, leaving him with 75 per cent of their stock in the tech giant and giving her nearly US$36 billion (S$48 billion) in shares.
Motorists say no change in waiting time at Causeway and Tuas Checkpoint as clampdown kicks in
ICA said it would continue to monitor the impact of the new policy on the traffic situation at the land checkpoints, and called on foreign motorists to settle outstanding fines promptly.