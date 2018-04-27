Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 27.

LTA to install more safety measures, including red-amber-green arrow lights at right-turn junctions



LTA said that it does regular reviews to identify accident-prone locations, and beefs up safety in such areas with special lights, signs or road markings. PHOTO: ST FILE/LTA



As an additional safety measure, the Land Transport Authority will install such lights at as many as possible of the 1,600 right-turn junctions in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Denuclearisation set to top agenda at landmark Moon-Kim meet today



South Korean soldiers (front) and North Korean soldiers (rear) stand guard on either side of the military demarcation line of the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two nations, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 26, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Follow ST's coverage of the historic inter-Korea summit - which experts say will weigh heavily on denuclearisation - on a special live blog, along with reports and analyses from our correspondents.

READ MORE HERE

Competition watchdog says entry of new players will be a factor in assessment of Grab-Uber merger



The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is probing into the Grab-Uber merger to assess if any competition laws have been infringed. PHOTO: ST FILE



A trio of start-ups - Ryde, Jugnoo and MVL - have announced plans to start their own private hire car service, two of them as early as next week.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Mike Pompeo becomes US Secretary of State as North Korea, Middle East issues await



A US government handout photo shows the US' new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.PHOTO: US GOVERNMENT



The former CIA director, regarded as a Donald Trump loyalist with hawkish world views, set of immediately on a trip to meet key allies in Europe and the Middle East.

READ MORE HERE

Doctors, religious groups raise concerns over new method of creating '3-parent babies'



Babies born through the mitochondrial genome replacement technology would have the genetic makeup of three people.PHOTO: ST FILE



Known as mitochondrial genome replacement technology, the method has sparked discussion on whether the technology should be permitted for mainstream use.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: New scanners to check buses entering Tuas Checkpoint



A bus driving through the scanning area at the Tuas Checkpoint.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Security for buses entering Singapore through Tuas Checkpoint will be stepped up in a move to fight terrorism, contraband items and stowaways.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore ambassador responds to opinion piece in New York Times by activist Kirsten Han



Singapore's ambassador to the United States Ashok Kumar Mirpuri (left) has rejected claims by Singaporean activist Kirsten Han in her article titled "What Trump is Learning from Singapore - and Vice Versa".PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, GOV.SG



Ms Han had described the Singapore government as authoritarian and having "little time for human rights, civil liberties or even openness and accountability".

READ MORE HERE

Barisan Nasional pins hopes on Kedah, 'Iskandar of the North'



The "forgotten town" of Bukit Kayu Hitam is seeing some signs of development, including the newly built Customs, immigration and quarantine complex.ST PHOTOS: ARLINA ARSHAD



Expecting a tough fight in Dr Mahathir Mohamad's home state, the ruling coalition has laid out big plans to transform the sleepy town on Malaysia's border with Thailand into an economic centre.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Comedian Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault, faces up to 30 years in jail



Cosby walking after it was announced that the verdict was in.PHOTO: AFP



The 80-year-old was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting one-time friend Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in jail for each of the three counts.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Take your pick of World Cup live public screenings in Singapore



Members of the audience reacts to Wayne Rooney's equaliser goal for England at the live screening of World Cup match between Uruguay and England at the Bedok Community Centre, on June 20, 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE



While the People's Association is "exploring with the telcos", other organisations like the Sports Hub and Safra are gearing up to air live matches of the Russia tournament.

READ MORE HERE