Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 27.
LTA to install more safety measures, including red-amber-green arrow lights at right-turn junctions
As an additional safety measure, the Land Transport Authority will install such lights at as many as possible of the 1,600 right-turn junctions in Singapore.
VIDEO: Denuclearisation set to top agenda at landmark Moon-Kim meet today
Follow ST's coverage of the historic inter-Korea summit - which experts say will weigh heavily on denuclearisation - on a special live blog, along with reports and analyses from our correspondents.
Competition watchdog says entry of new players will be a factor in assessment of Grab-Uber merger
A trio of start-ups - Ryde, Jugnoo and MVL - have announced plans to start their own private hire car service, two of them as early as next week.
VIDEO: Mike Pompeo becomes US Secretary of State as North Korea, Middle East issues await
The former CIA director, regarded as a Donald Trump loyalist with hawkish world views, set of immediately on a trip to meet key allies in Europe and the Middle East.
Doctors, religious groups raise concerns over new method of creating '3-parent babies'
Known as mitochondrial genome replacement technology, the method has sparked discussion on whether the technology should be permitted for mainstream use.
VIDEO: New scanners to check buses entering Tuas Checkpoint
Singapore ambassador responds to opinion piece in New York Times by activist Kirsten Han
Ms Han had described the Singapore government as authoritarian and having "little time for human rights, civil liberties or even openness and accountability".
Barisan Nasional pins hopes on Kedah, 'Iskandar of the North'
Expecting a tough fight in Dr Mahathir Mohamad's home state, the ruling coalition has laid out big plans to transform the sleepy town on Malaysia's border with Thailand into an economic centre.
VIDEO: Comedian Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault, faces up to 30 years in jail
The 80-year-old was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting one-time friend Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in jail for each of the three counts.
Football: Take your pick of World Cup live public screenings in Singapore
While the People's Association is "exploring with the telcos", other organisations like the Sports Hub and Safra are gearing up to air live matches of the Russia tournament.