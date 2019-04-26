Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 26.

Exclusive interview: Posting my story on Instagram was last resort: Monica Baey

It was a conversation with a student from the United States that got Ms Monica Baey thinking.

Exclusive interview with Nicholas Lim: No excuse, it was very wrong, says man at centre of NUS sexual voyeurism case

Soon after undergraduate Nicholas Lim took a video of someone in the hostel shower on his phone, he confessed the act to his girlfriend.

NUS admits it failed Monica Baey; will set up victim support unit and improve campus security

At a campus townhall on Thursday, Ms Baey said there was a lack of support from the university following what happened.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says US acted in 'bad faith' at Hanoi talks: KCNA

The North Korean leader said "the situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point".

Malaysia to implement vehicle entry permit for foreign vehicles entering from Singapore from October

Only VEP registered vehicles are allowed entry into Malaysia once it is put into force.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden enters 2020 presidential race

His candidacy will face numerous questions, including whether he is too old and too centrist for a Democratic Party yearning for fresh faces.

$1 a year pay for Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum as possible white knight steps forward

The board has also agreed that no director fees will be proposed at the next annual general meeting.

Metro family scion Ong Jenn, in jail on drug offence, gets 26 months for similar crime

In the six months prior to his arrest, he had begun to smoke two to three "joints of weed" every night.

Apple recalls older three-prong wall plug adapters due to risk of electric shock

Apple is aware of only six incidents of this worldwide so far.

Microsoft tops trillion-dollar mark for first time

At its current levels, Microsoft is the world's most valuable company, ahead of Apple and Amazon.

