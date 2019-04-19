Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 19.
In unflattering detail, Mueller report reveals Trump actions to impede inquiry
The report provided fresh details of how Mr Trump directed members of his administration to publicly vouch for his innocence and dangled a pardon to a former aide to try to prevent him from cooperating with the special counsel.
Tampines Mall reopens after fire at food fair in main atrium
One man was taken to Changi General Hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
High Court orders ISPs to block pirate sites showing EPL games
The FA's successful move, which must be complied with within 15 days of the order, comes as interest hots up in the league where one point currently separates Manchester City and Liverpool.
Hospital patient dies after being given regular meals instead of soft diet
Simon Lee, 67, who was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, was given meals based on a regular diet after he had three of his teeth extracted on Jan 16 last year.
PM Mahathir speaks out on US travel advisory against Malaysia, saying it is a 'safe nation'
"I am quite sure you can come here for dinner, or lunch, and you feel quite safe, but in some countries, even as you are praying, they can kill you," he said.
Help each other, Pope tells prisoners at foot-washing rite
It is the fifth time since his election in 2013 that he has held the service, which commemorates Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles on the night before he died, in jail.
Andy Hui scandal: There may be 'sequels' to kissing video clip, which was reportedly sold for $260,000
Hui's planned concerts in Hong Kong in September have been cancelled as the singer has been emotionally affected by the incident.
Pet boarding service rapped for recruiting backpackers as 'volunteers' after dog dies
Student develops algorithm to detect fake news under young defence scientists programme
Using machine learning, the algorithm can correctly predict whether an article is real or fake with a success rate of more than 90 per cent - comparable with other detectors used in the United States.
Football: Fulham hope Singapore teenager Ben Davis can bounce back from 'disruptive' period
The 18-year-old Davis, who is currently injured with a stress fracture of his shin, became a national service defaulter in February after failing to report for NS as required.