Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 19.

In unflattering detail, Mueller report reveals Trump actions to impede inquiry



Trump waves alongside first lady Melania Trump before departing the White House on April 18, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The report provided fresh details of how Mr Trump directed members of his administration to publicly vouch for his innocence and dangled a pardon to a former aide to try to prevent him from cooperating with the special counsel.

READ MORE HERE

Tampines Mall reopens after fire at food fair in main atrium



The fire started in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019. PHOTOS: ZHUANG HAN SHUAI/FACEBOOK, ST READER



One man was taken to Changi General Hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

READ MORE HERE

High Court orders ISPs to block pirate sites showing EPL games



Crystal Palace and Manchester City facing off in a match on Sunday. The Singapore High Court last week granted an order sought by the London-based Football Association Premier League (FA), for nine key Internet service providers to block access by fans to unauthorised websites streaming the league's matches. PHOTO: REUTERS



The FA's successful move, which must be complied with within 15 days of the order, comes as interest hots up in the league where one point currently separates Manchester City and Liverpool.

READ MORE HERE

Hospital patient dies after being given regular meals instead of soft diet



The death of Mr Simon Lee, who was warded in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (pictured) in 2018, was ruled an unfortunate misadventure. PHOTO: ST FILE



Simon Lee, 67, who was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, was given meals based on a regular diet after he had three of his teeth extracted on Jan 16 last year.

READ MORE HERE

PM Mahathir speaks out on US travel advisory against Malaysia, saying it is a 'safe nation'



Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on April 18 that there was no need for a travel advisory against visiting Malaysia, as it is a "safe nation". PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"I am quite sure you can come here for dinner, or lunch, and you feel quite safe, but in some countries, even as you are praying, they can kill you," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Help each other, Pope tells prisoners at foot-washing rite



Pope Francis kiss the foot of an inmate during the foot-washing rite. PHOTO: REUTERS



It is the fifth time since his election in 2013 that he has held the service, which commemorates Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles on the night before he died, in jail.

READ MORE HERE

Andy Hui scandal: There may be 'sequels' to kissing video clip, which was reportedly sold for $260,000



Hong Kong media reports claim that there are two other video clips of singer Andy Hui and actress Jacqueline Wong which have not been released. PHOTOS: BIZ TRENDS, JACQUELINE WONG / INSTAGRAM



Hui's planned concerts in Hong Kong in September have been cancelled as the singer has been emotionally affected by the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Pet boarding service rapped for recruiting backpackers as 'volunteers' after dog dies



A screen grab of pet boarding and daycare company Board N' Play's website. Ms Naida Ginnane said that Garfield, a one-year-old maltese, had slipped off a paddle board, but the company denied this. PHOTO: BOARDNPLAY. COM/PADDLEBOARDING



A dog boarding service has come under fire for its questionable recruitment practices after one of the dogs under its care died following an incident on Sentosa on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Student develops algorithm to detect fake news under young defence scientists programme



Raffles Institution student Liu Haohui, 17, and her mentor from Defence Science and Technology Agency Ryan Tarn, 30, showcasing her project on April 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Using machine learning, the algorithm can correctly predict whether an article is real or fake with a success rate of more than 90 per cent - comparable with other detectors used in the United States.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Fulham hope Singapore teenager Ben Davis can bounce back from 'disruptive' period



Mindef said footballer Ben Davis failed to report for NS as required and is also staying overseas without a valid exit permit. The 18-year-old signed professional terms with English Premier League club Fulham last July. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

