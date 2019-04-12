Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 12.
Not the right time to ease sanctions on North Korea, says Trump
Mr Trump however said he could be open to “various smaller deals” to achieve the denuclearisation of North Korea in a more incremental manner, which would be a departure from his and his administration’s all-or-nothing approach so far.
Troubled Indian carrier Jet Airways suspends all flights to and from Singapore
Without Jet Airways, the reduced competition could result in higher fares for travellers between Singapore and India.
Julian Assange extradition could take months, or even years
Extradition lawyers said that the best he will be able to do is delay his arrival to the US through a process that will likely stretch into 2020.
Jewel a timely investment in future of Singapore air hub
It will help Changi keep its edge as the dogfight for premier status intensifies and air traffic grows.
Aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee denies using celebrity status to convince investors
"I have never thought of myself in the equation. It's always about the product," Dr Lee said.
Limiting casino visits won't curb addiction: Counsellors
The current average cap is four visits a month but casino gamblers should not have the impression that four visits per month is a safe limit, as the circumstances surrounding each gambler are different, said a spokesman for National Council on Problem Gambling.
Hangout with ST: Jewel Changi Airport, Avengers: Endgame and super fungus Candida auris
Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Rachel Quek will also talk about relooking the term "influencer" in this week's episode.
Movie launched to mark St Nicholas Girls' School's 85th anniversary
Set in the 1950s, the 70-minute film From Victoria Street To Ang Mo Kio was directed and produced by former St Nicholas girl Eva Tang.
Baby with DNA from 3 people born in medical 'revolution'
The medical team used an egg from the infertile mother, the father's sperm and another woman's egg to conceive the baby boy.
Food Editor Tan Hsueh Yun's picks: Friday night's hive of activity
A secret bar, a place that specialises in okonomiyaki, ruby chocolates and an authentic Hong Kong breakfast.