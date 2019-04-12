Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 12.

Not the right time to ease sanctions on North Korea, says Trump



Donald Trump (right) greets Moon Jae-in in the Oval Office at the White House. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Trump however said he could be open to “various smaller deals” to achieve the denuclearisation of North Korea in a more incremental manner, which would be a departure from his and his administration’s all-or-nothing approach so far.

Troubled Indian carrier Jet Airways suspends all flights to and from Singapore



At its peak, Jet Airways was operating nine services a day to and from Singapore; three each from New Delhi and Mumbai, two from Bangalore and one from Pune. PHOTO: REUTERS



Without Jet Airways, the reduced competition could result in higher fares for travellers between Singapore and India.

Julian Assange extradition could take months, or even years



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain, on April 11, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Extradition lawyers said that the best he will be able to do is delay his arrival to the US through a process that will likely stretch into 2020.

Jewel a timely investment in future of Singapore air hub



Visitors taking photos and selfies yesterday at the Topiary Walk in the Canopy Park located at the top level of Jewel. About half a million people have signed up for free preview tickets to visit the 135,700 sq m complex. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



It will help Changi keep its edge as the dogfight for premier status intensifies and air traffic grows.

Aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee denies using celebrity status to convince investors



Dr Georgia Lee and her lawyer Chong Yee Leong leaving the court building on April 11, 2019. Dr Lee was testifying in a lawsuit brought against her and three of her companies by a movie and TV producer seeking refund of a $2 million investment. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



"I have never thought of myself in the equation. It's always about the product," Dr Lee said.

Limiting casino visits won't curb addiction: Counsellors





A total of 5,035 people had been issued a third-party visit limit by the National Council on Problem Gambling as at the end of last year - about 14 times more than the 354 people given the visit limit when the scheme started in 2013. PHOTO: ST FILE





The current average cap is four visits a month but casino gamblers should not have the impression that four visits per month is a safe limit, as the circumstances surrounding each gambler are different, said a spokesman for National Council on Problem Gambling.

Hangout with ST: Jewel Changi Airport, Avengers: Endgame and super fungus Candida auris



Join multimedia journalists Rachel Quek (left) and Alyssa Woo as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY RIANTO



Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Rachel Quek will also talk about relooking the term "influencer" in this week's episode.

Movie launched to mark St Nicholas Girls' School's 85th anniversary



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung at the film premiere of From Victoria Street To Ang Mo Kio, a documentary-drama that pays tribute to the contributions of former educators from CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School, on April 11, 2019. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Set in the 1950s, the 70-minute film From Victoria Street To Ang Mo Kio was directed and produced by former St Nicholas girl Eva Tang.

Baby with DNA from 3 people born in medical 'revolution'



A similar DNA-switching technique was used in Mexico in 2016 to avoid transmission of a mother's hereditary illness to her child. PHOTO: ST FILE



The medical team used an egg from the infertile mother, the father's sperm and another woman's egg to conceive the baby boy.

Food Editor Tan Hsueh Yun's picks: Friday night's hive of activity



PHOTOS: B BAR, PATISSERIE G, TAN HSUEH YUN



A secret bar, a place that specialises in okonomiyaki, ruby chocolates and an authentic Hong Kong breakfast.

