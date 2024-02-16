Top stories from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget statement

What’s in Budget 2024 for you? Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has delivered this year’s Budget statement in Parliament today. Here are the highlights in case you missed out on the key announcements.
For more follow-ups and in-depth analyses, visit our Budget 2024 microsite. Recap the new measures that individuals, families and businesses can look forward to in our live blog.
S’porean households to get $600 in CDC vouchers as part of enhanced Assurance Package
Singaporeans will get a mix of cash, vouchers and rebates to help with cost-of-living concerns.
$4k SkillsFuture Credit top-up for mid-career workers, subsidies for another diploma
Resident taxpayers to get personal income tax rebate of up to $200
The rebate will be capped at $200 so that the benefit will mostly go to middle-income workers.
1.6 million older Singaporeans to benefit from $8.2 billion Majulah Package
All Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier will benefit from at least one component of the Majulah Package.
Higher CPF retirement sum ceiling from 2025 among slew of changes
The Enhanced Retirement Sum will be pegged to four times the Basic Retirement Sum from 2025.
ITE grads to get $15,000 in top-ups when they enrol and complete a diploma programme
This is to ensure that the wages and career prospects of ITE graduates are not too far below those of their peers in polytechnics and universities.
Reduced fees for govt-supported pre-schools, more help for people with disabilities
A voucher will help eligible families waiting for their new BTO units rent an HDB flat on the open market.
Budget 2024 tackles immediate challenges for households, sets longer-term goals for economy
It will also focus on lifelong learning, create more paths for equality and mobility, and provide more assurance for families and senior citizens.
New tax credit to support firms’ innovation and green transition
Companies can get up to 50% of support on each qualifying expenditure category under the scheme.
Future Energy Fund to boost clean energy push to be set up with initial $5b funding
Moving to a system powered by clean energy would entail significant effort and costs, said DPM Wong.