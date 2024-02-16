Top stories from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget statement

Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 06:34 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 06:19 PM

Whats in Budget 2024 for you? Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has delivered this year’s Budget statement in Parliament today. Here are the highlights in case you missed out on the key announcements.

For more follow-ups and in-depth analyses, visit our Budget 2024 microsite. Recap the new measures that individuals, families and businesses can look forward to in our live blog.

 

S’porean households to get $600 in CDC vouchers as part of enhanced Assurance Package

Singaporeans will get a mix of cash, vouchers and rebates to help with cost-of-living concerns.

READ MORE HERE

$4k SkillsFuture Credit top-up for mid-career workers, subsidies for another diploma

All Singaporeans aged 40 and above will be given the top-up in May.

READ MORE HERE

Resident taxpayers to get personal income tax rebate of up to $200

The rebate will be capped at $200 so that the benefit will mostly go to middle-income workers.

READ MORE HERE


1.6 million older Singaporeans to benefit from $8.2 billion Majulah Package

All Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier will benefit from at least one component of the Majulah Package.

READ MORE HERE

Higher CPF retirement sum ceiling from 2025 among slew of changes

The Enhanced Retirement Sum will be pegged to four times the Basic Retirement Sum from 2025.

READ MORE HERE

ITE grads to get $15,000 in top-ups when they enrol and complete a diploma programme

This is to ensure that the wages and career prospects of ITE graduates are not too far below those of their peers in polytechnics and universities.

READ MORE HERE

Reduced fees for govt-supported pre-schools, more help for people with disabilities

A voucher will help eligible families waiting for their new BTO units rent an HDB flat on the open market.

READ MORE HERE

Budget 2024 tackles immediate challenges for households, sets longer-term goals for economy

It will also focus on lifelong learning, create more paths for equality and mobility, and provide more assurance for families and senior citizens.

READ MORE HERE

New tax credit to support firms’ innovation and green transition

Companies can get up to 50% of support on each qualifying expenditure category under the scheme.

READ MORE HERE

Future Energy Fund to boost clean energy push to be set up with initial $5b funding

Moving to a system powered by clean energy would entail significant effort and costs, said DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

