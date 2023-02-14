Top stories from Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget statement

How does Budget 2023 affect you? This year's Budget statement was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament today. If you missed out on the key announcements, here's a look at the highlights.
Help to weather inflation, more progressive property and vehicle taxes
The Budget also tackled several long-standing issues such as the low fertility rate and the retirement adequacy.
S’poreans to get more in GST voucher, cash payouts to cope with rising costs
The amount to be given out under the GST Voucher scheme will go up from $500 to $700 this year, and will be raised to $850 from 2024 for eligible households.
Higher grant for first-time HDB resale flat buyers; additional BTO ballot chance for some
An additional BTO flat ballot will be given to families with children and young married couples aged 40 and below who are buying their first home.
CPF monthly salary ceiling to be raised to $8,000 by 2026
The minimum CPF monthly payout for seniors on the retirement sum scheme will also rise to $350 a month from the current $250.
What you need to know - from more cash payouts to higher property and car taxes
More support measures and payouts were announced to help households, workers and businesses deal with inflation.
$3k more in baby bonus, more financial support for children’s early years
A slew of measures was announced to strengthen support for Singaporeans on their parenthood journey.
Paid paternity leave doubled to 4 weeks, unpaid infant care leave from 6 to 12 days
Expected Budget deficit of $0.4 billion for 2023, says DPM Wong
This will bring the Government into deficit for two years in a row, with a deficit of $2 billion, or up to 0.3 per cent of GDP, expected for FY2022.
Low-income gig workers to get more support when higher CPF contribution rates kick in
The Government will provide support to offset part of their higher CPF contributions for four years.
Enhanced tax deductions, cash payout to support innovation by firms
Businesses that make full use of the scheme could enjoy tax savings of nearly 70 per cent of their investment.