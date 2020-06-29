Top of the Pods: Top ST & BT podcasts in June 2020

Top podcasts listened to by readers of The Straits Times and The Business Times in June 2020

Money Hacks Ep 73: Fortitude and the market in Covid-19 times (featuring two guest experts from OCBC Bank - Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy, and Carmen Lee, head of investment research)

askST @ NLB Ep 2: Post-Covid-19 pandemic job market - Crisis or opportunity for graduating class of 2020? (featuring The Straits Times' senior education correspondent Sandra Davie and National University of Singapore senior deputy president and provost - Professor Ho Teck Hua)

Health Check Ep 38: Stress fractures from running too much during Covid-19 pandemic? (featuring Dr Tan Ken Jin, an orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital)

askST @ NLB Ep 3: Future of flexible work and remaining productive for longer (featuring The Straits Times' manpower correspondent Joanna Seow and two guests - Singapore Human Resources Institute president Low Peck Kem and Singapore National Employers Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan)

When All This Is Over: Ep 1 (featuring poetry and prose about the Covid-19 pandemic by local writers O Thiam Chin, Christine Chia, Marc Nair, Clara Chow and Stephanie Chan)