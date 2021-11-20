Top news today: Headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20

Good afternoon! Here are the top headlines on Saturday, Nov 20.

Up to 5 vaccinated people from different households can dine out from Nov 22; gathering size raised to 5 for all

This is as long as the establishments can check patrons' vaccination status.

People can get Covid-19 booster shots 5 months after their second dose from Wednesday

This would mean that half the population would likely have received the Covid-19 booster jab by year end.

Don't assume getting Covid-19 is safe when unvaccinated, more young people being infected: Kenneth Mak

The proportion of younger people being infected has increased, particularly in the 20 to 30 age group.

Covid-19 vaccines for children five to 11 should be available from January

There has been a trend of children below the age of 12 getting infected.

Singapore 'optimistic' that land VTL with Malaysia can launch end Nov, details expected next week

It will likely kick off with a limited number of travellers each day with a quota in place.

Vaccinated people allowed to visit hospitals, residential care homes from Nov 22

Both visitor and patient must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dining and gathering group size raised to 5: What you need to know about Covid-19 rules from Nov 22

Vaccinated groups of up to five can dine together from Monday even if they are not from the same household.

PM Lee plants same type of tree on annual planting day as father did in 1963

The event also shone spotlight on sustainability initiatives by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

Melaka goes to the polls under Covid-19 restrictions

Turnout stood at 17 per cent as of 10am, says Election Commission

Uncover hidden food gems in quiet corners of S'pore

From a bar atop a hawker centre to a hipster cafe in an industrial building, these places are worth the trek out.

