Top honour for volunteers who befriend dying patients

(Clockwise from top left) NUS Associate Professor Peter Pang, Blessings in a Bag founder Emily Teng, Citi Singapore spokesman Adam Abdur Rahman, Roses of Peace founder Abbas Ali Mohamed Irshad, joint managing director of TSMP Law Corporation Stephanie Yuen Thio, senior consultant opathalmologist at the National Healthcare Group Eye Institute Rupesh Agrawal, volunteer Anna Tham, and Assisi Hospice spokesperson Juliet Ng.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Published
2 hours ago

A group of dedicated volunteers who ensure that no Assisi Hospice patient dies alone has won the highest honour for doing good.

Assisi Hospice and volunteers from its No One Dies Alone programme won in the Non-Profit Organisation category of the President's Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards.

The volunteers would befriend patients - who may be single or estranged from their kin - to make their final days more comfortable. They have helped more than 70 such patients.

The other winners include Mr Abbas Ali Mohamed Irshad, 29, the founder of Roses of Peace, which promotes inter-faith understanding and dialogue; and Mrs Anna Tham, 84, who has spent more than 60 years volunteering with Girl Guides Singapore.

President Halimah Yacob gave out the awards last night.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 25, 2018, with the headline 'Top honour for volunteers who befriend dying patients'. Print Edition | Subscribe
