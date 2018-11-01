Top banker named BH Achiever of the Year

(From left) Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Bank of Singapore CEO Bahren Shaari, Singapore Press Holdings chairman Lee Boon Yang and Berita Harian editor Mohd Saat Abdul Rahman at the awards yesterday. Mr Shaari was lauded for his outstanding contributions to the Malay/Muslim community.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Bank of Singapore chief executive Bahren Shaari, 56, was lauded for his outstanding contributions to the Malay/Muslim community last night, when he received the Berita Harian Achiever of the Year award from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan, 30, was named the Malay daily newspaper's Young Achiever of the Year.

In a speech at the award ceremony, PM Lee said the award shows that Singapore's system works - that no matter what someone's personal background is, they will have opportunities to be well educated and to develop their careers.

He noted that more and more Malays are building successful careers each year, and their success reflects the general progress of the Malay community.

